How this Frenchman found the comfort of home in S’pore despite being away from family for 7 months

If you’re visiting a country on holiday, finding a hotel to stay in is one of the most straightforward ways to find accommodation.

If you’re staying in a new country on a more long term basis (several years perhaps) however, you might rent a property, explore your new city, find the best local food and put down roots.

But what if you’re staying for a few busy months that are too short to really build a home, but long enough that you will need help in settling in?

That’s the solution a serviced apartment offers, beyond a fully furnished apartment and cleaning service.

One Frenchman, in particular, came to enjoy Far East Hospitality’s (FEH) warm service, which removed his worries about some of the more pressing matters that might otherwise preoccupy him, such as cleaning the apartment, furniture shopping, or even finding out where local doctors might be.

This way, he could concentrate on work, ease his homesickness, and appreciate Singapore.

At home abroad

Denis Pascal is a Frenchman in his 40s, an engineer by trade, and is used to working away from home.

Over the past 24 years, he’s worked abroad more than he has in France.

But the difference between Pascal’s other overseas experiences and his recent stint in Singapore has been the absence of his family, his wife and two teenage sons.

He’s worked in countries such as Italy, Angola, the Congo, and Yemen, all on engineering projects spanning multiple years, and has usually been able to take his family along.

But on this latest project in Southeast Asia, circumstances had changed.

Since he was moving around the region more often than usual and only staying in Singapore for seven months, Pascal opted not to uproot his family.

This meant that he was separated from them for nearly seven months, barring occasional visits.

And while being away from family is never easy, his stay in Singapore was greatly eased with FEH’s serviced apartments in central Singapore.

Full length features

At the residence, we met up with Pascal near his favourite facility - the swimming pool.

While all of FEH’s properties have good swimming facilities and locations, Pascal, a sports enthusiast, chose this residence because of its pool size, gym and tennis court facilities.

A source of comfort during his time in Singapore as he was away from his family has always been the availability of sports facilities.

Pascal loves swimming and cycling, indulging in his hobbies several times a week.

The pool length in his residence is slightly longer than Olympic standard and Pascal can easily cycle to Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade or Bukit Timah Mountain Bike Trail.

Creature comforts

Pascal was kind enough to let us view the apartment that he has called home for the past seven months.

The apartment has largely been cleared out, with most of the items already in transit either back home to France, or to his next posting.

But what remains is far from bare.

The apartment is fully furnished and comfortable, with a sectional couch overlooking a spacious living room and two large beds in two bedrooms.

There are still traces of Pascal’s seven month stay; a motorcycle helmet for the Honda Super 4 that he rented while in Singapore, as well as his road bicycle sitting patiently in his apartment.

It will remain in Singapore for the moment, as he plans to return to take part in an upcoming bike race, one of several that he’s participated in while in Singapore.

We settle into the generously sized living and dining room where Pascal admits to having rarely used the TV.

But the room is far from unused.

Pointing with his finger, Pascal marks out a space where his yoga mat used to go, in between the coffee table and the TV console.

This layout, we were told later by FEH, is not unique to this property, with several other properties sharing this approach to a spacious layout, such at this one at the Oasia Residence, Singapore.

The living room has a magnificent view, accompanied suitably by a panoramic photo of his hometown of Biarritz that sits over the living room.

Pascal would spend his mornings practising yoga; after standing at one end of the large wraparound windows, sipping his coffee and taking in the view.

He would also enjoy spending time in the evenings on the large comfortable couches, reading.

He describes his experience with the serviced apartment in a way similar to how one might when things are almost too nice to be believed.

When asked to describe an example of the service, he doesn’t share one, but three.

He talks about the simple, everyday things that FEH provides: cleaning services, as well as a concierge that knows his name.

He describes a time when he was feeling unwell and asked for directions to a doctor, which he promptly received.

Upon his return, he found that the management team had arranged a get well soon gift basket.

There was also a time when they helped him arrange a bike repair when he was on a short trip within the region, saying they had managed to find a bike repair shop.

The management helped Pascal arrange for the repairman to pick up the bike, repair it, and return it safely, all before Pascal returned from his trip.

He reminisced fondly over the birthday cake they snuck into his dining room, saying that it was these gestures that made him feel well tended to despite being far from home.

He also complimented the well-appointed kitchen, saying it had everything a home cook would need.

A few pieces of art remain in the apartment, reminders of a larger collection that Pascal has collected and created in his time in Singapore.

Challenges

Oftentimes, the main challenge in living overseas is not navigating the big choices, but the mundane ones.

Where to live, how to get around, where the doctors are, where the ATMs are, where the little things that are essential to daily life that take a long time to figure out when you’re at home are.

These are just part of the day-to-day knowledge that you’ve built up over the years.

This important but mundane information might seem useless the moment you move.

But Pascal had these problems solved by FEH, which freed him to explore Singapore in a way that would probably take others several years to emulate, from taking up yoga sessions at MBS, to painting in Telok Ayer.

His residence’s central location was a great way for him to explore local cuisine, as he often patronised nearby food courts and hawker centres.

It also served as an excellent base when his family visited for two weeks.

Together with his sons, he would walk towards Orchard Road or head towards the Botanical Gardens for some greenery, before setting off into the rest of the country to explore.

When asked if Pascal would recommend FEH and the apartment to anyone else, he gave a wry smile.

“I already have!” he said energetically.

Six of his colleagues have moved into the same serviced residence, and another colleague is due to take over his apartment the week after he leaves for good.

This certainly is not a standard type of accommodation, but FEH notes that their serviced residences cater for a wide variety of guests - short or extended stays, locals, tourists or expatriates.

They also offer an appealing array of facilities in their various residences, including the swimming pools that Pascal had considered as well as gyms and aqua gyms, tennis courts, and children’s playgrounds, not to mention that most of FEH’s serviced residences are pet friendly.

FEH offers a range of service apartments, such as the Adina Serviced Apartments Singapore Orchard, Far East Plaza Residences, Orchard Parksuites, Orchard Scotts Residences, Oasia Residence, and three Village Residences at Robertson Quay, Hougang, and West Coast.

If you happen to be looking for something like this, I know a Frenchman with a recommendation.

