Woman, 27, jailed 17 weeks & fined S$500 for letting dad, 57, take the rap & go to jail for Tampines traffic collision

A woman caused a motorbike to collide with the car she and her father were in, after she carelessly attempted to execute a U-turn at Tampines in October 2019.

She then conspired with her father, who was in the passenger seat at the time, to say he was behind the wheel and claim responsibility for the incident.

Her father pleaded guilty, was convicted and served his sentence of five days jail in 2020, only for the pair to get found out in 2022.

On Jun. 14, 2023, the 27-year-old Singaporean woman, Audrey Ong Hui Ling, pleaded guilty to the incident and conspiring with her father, David Ong, among other things. She was sentenced to 17 weeks' jail and fined S$500.

What happened in 2019

According to court documents, David rented the vehicle from ride-hailing platform Grab. He was working as a Grab driver at that time.

He gave Audrey permission to drive on Oct. 15, 2019, when the incident happened at around 10pm.

Audrey was behind the wheel, driving along Tampines Avenue 2 towards Tampines Avenue 9.

Caused collision while U-turning

She wanted to U-turn into the road along Tampines Avenue 2 towards Tampines Avenue 1, but failed to stop at the U-turn stop line and check for oncoming vehicles.

A motorcyclist, 20 years old then, was travelling in the opposite direction when he collided with the car. He was flung off the motorcycle and the motorcycle broke apart upon impact. The car spun before it crashed into the road barrier.

David offered to take the fall

Immediately after the collision, David told Audrey that he would take the fall and assume criminal liability.

She agreed and he told the attending police officers at the scene of the incident that he was driving at the time of the incident.

He repeatedly maintained the lie in his statements to the police and in court.

The motorcycle rider spent six days in Changi General Hospital following the collision and was given another 14 days of hospitalisation leave, having suffered lacerations and abrasions, among other injuries.

Served 5 days' jail

On Sep. 28, 2020, David pleaded guilty and was convicted of causing grievous hurt by an act in a negligent manner endangering human life or the personal safety of others.

He was sentenced to five days’ jail and began his sentence immediately.

He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licenses for a period of 24 months with effect from the date of his release on Oct. 2, 2020.

Investigations reopened following incriminating audio recording

However, the pair got found out in 2022, some two-and-a-half years after the 2019 incident.

The law firm representing the motorcyclist in his personal injury insurance claim had retrieved an in-car audio recording from the car's camera footage, suggesting that David might not be the driver at the time of the incident.

It alerted the police on Apr. 27 and the authorities reopened their investigations into the Oct. 15, 2019 incident.

On May 27, 2022, David and Audrey admitted to the police that Audrey was behind the wheel at the time of the incident.

Audrey also admitted that she knew David had falsified his account to police officers attending to the incident, and that she had repeatedly discussed the incident with David and shared with him her concerns about the consequences if the authorities found out the truth.

These discussions helped make David's accounts consistent and watertight.

The High Court quashed David's wrongful conviction on Oct. 7, 2022.

Audrey handed five charges

The father-daughter were handed fresh charges, where Audrey was charged with:

One count of causing grievous hurt by doing any act so negligently as to endanger the motorcyclist's life when she carelessly executed the U-turn

Two counts of engaging in a conspiracy to intentionally pervert the course of justice by agreeing with David's suggestion that he claim responsibility for the incident

One count of using the car without a valid insurance policy

One count of driving the car without a Class 3 driving licence

Audrey pleaded guilty to all the charges, except the one for driving without a licence, in court on Jun. 14, 2023.

Her father was present during the hearing, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Lawyer: David overwhelmed by parental instinct and initiated to take the fall

Audrey's lawyer claimed that she was not the one who suggested that David take the fall, according to CNA.

Instead, David's "parental instinct" had overwhelmed him and he decided to assume liability immediately after the collision.

While he conceded that Audrey could have declined David's offer, he said Audrey was shocked and just went along with David's plan.

He said Audrey was "very miserable" and suffered sleepless nights knowing that her father was convicted of a crime she had committed.

Prosecutor on David's motives

The prosecutor did not agree, saying that there were ancillary considerations and that David's motives were not as pure and out of fatherly love as the defence depicted.

At the time of the incident, both David and Audrey knew it was illegal for Audrey to drive since she had no licence and was not covered by insurance.

She added that David's perversion of justice was inexcusable, even if it was done out of fatherly love, and that the fact of the matter is that Audrey had allowed David to take the blame for her accident.

The prosecutor furthered that Audrey and David went into a "protracted conspiracy" with detailed planning and discussion and persistence.

Audrey knew her actions were "palpably wrong" and would land David in jail, but she was undeterred, the prosecutor added.

The prosecutor also said that a message had to be sent that parents could not take the blame for their children.

Jailed 17 weeks, fined S$500

The prosecution sought to impose between four months and one week to six months and two weeks' jail, a S$500 and S$700 fine, as well as a two-year disqualification from obtaining driving licences on Audrey.

The prosecution said the sentencing will deter Audrey and the general public from doing the same by sending an "unstinting message" that "perverting the course of justice will be met with harsh penal consequences"

The judge sentenced Audrey to 17 weeks' jail and a S$500 fine on Jun. 14, 2023.

David to be sentenced in August 2023

David was supposed to plead guilty on Jun. 14, 2023.

He was charged with two counts of conspiring to pervert the course of justice by agreeing to assume criminal liability and one count of allowing Audrey to drive his car without a licence or insurance.

However, he requested an adjournment as he wants to collect his six-month bonus as an IT consultant, but can only do so if he tenders his resignation on Jul. 1, 2023, David's lawyer said as per The Straits Times' report.

The father-daughter duo are represented by the same lawyer, who said that David will take his plea after Aug. 1, after serving his one-month notice.

He is scheduled to plead guilty on Aug. 11, 2023.

Top image by Matthias Ang