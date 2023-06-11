Back

F1 S'pore Grand Prix to go green with LED track lights & 1,396 solar panels

Towards a greener F1 race.

Zi Shan Kow | June 11, 2023, 12:37 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothership sg

Ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in September, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Singapore GP announced some new measures to make the race more environmentally sustainable.

Back in 2019, F1 made a commitment to reach net-zero by 2030.

Last year's event in Singapore saw the use of cleaner energy, greater resource efficiency by going digital, improved waste management and reduction of single-use plastics.

1,396 solar panels on F1 Pit Building rooftop

The F1 Pit Building can now run on cleaner energy, thanks to the 1,396 solar panels on its rooftop.

The new panels are now fully operational and are expected to generate 803,155 kWh of energy in a year, which is sufficient to power the facility for the entire race period.

This includes the Formula 1 Paddock Club suites, Race Control Room, Media Centre, garages, and administrative offices.

Any excess solar energy will be sold to the grid to offset the facility’s utility costs, according to the joint press release.

"This is an important milestone because it will reduce the carbon footprint of the race, as well as all other events that use the F1 Pit Building beyond the race period," said Ong Ling Lee, executive director sports and wellness at STB.

New LED lights consume 30 per cent less energy

STB is currently in the midst of installing more energy-efficient track lighting system to illuminate the 4.928km-long race track.

The new LED track lights will replace the conventional metal-halide lights which have been in place since the night race debuted in 2008.

The upgraded LEDs will require significantly less power per fitting and consume at least 30 per cent less electricity than the previous bulbs.

Not only are new lights more durable, reliable and flexible to use, they do not require any time to warm up to their full luminance when switched on, saving time and energy.

Old lights made into art

The press release said that the metal-halide lights will be "given new life through recycled art".

An art exhibition, slated for September, will feature creations made by artists using the old projectors to promote a more sustainable future.

More details will be revealed soon.

Results on the carbon footprint report from last year's GP and more green initiatives will also be announced in the coming weeks, said Sasha Rafi, Director of Sustainability for Singapore GP.

Singapore is expected to host the night race until 2028.

Top images via Singapore GP Pte Ltd and ENGIE South East Asia.

Cockatoo at S'pore's Bird Paradise pecks girl, 13, causing cuts to her ear

The bird involved in the incident has been moved to a non-public aviary.

June 11, 2023, 02:15 PM

Tharman says 'Jurong will be ok' after receiving well wishes & sad sentiments from residents

Taman Jurong residents said they will miss him.

June 11, 2023, 01:56 PM

Tharman hopes for competition in S'pore's 2023 Presidential Election

"It's how I prove myself," said the outgoing Jurong GRC MP.

June 11, 2023, 01:29 PM

Wong Lilin responds to criticism of her holding Cristiano Ronaldo's arm

The former actress clarified that she was leading him throughout the event.

June 11, 2023, 12:43 PM

Indonesia's new capital will be carbon neutral, 'a world-class smart city': Jokowi

The city will be three times larger than Singapore.

June 11, 2023, 12:44 AM

S'porean food blogger Leslie Tay advises taking YouTuber's 100 chicken rice results with 'pinch of salt'

He stressed that most E. coli strains do not cause illness.

June 10, 2023, 10:17 PM

Glenn Yong taking on 1st teacher role in Jack Neo's 'I Not Stupid 3'

Interestingly, "I Not Stupid" was the first movie Yong cried while watching when he was in primary school.

June 10, 2023, 09:12 PM

5 people injured after glass pane suddenly falls at Tampines spectacle shop

One worker was reportedly so severely injured that his wounds wouldn't stop bleeding.

June 10, 2023, 09:03 PM

Tharman sings P Ramlee song at Geylang Serai Cultural Belt groundbreaking ceremony

The song Tharman sang was "Getaran Jiwa", which translates to "Stirring of the Soul".

June 10, 2023, 08:27 PM

Coldplay teasers spotted in S'pore, possibly hinting at 2024 concert

HmmMmMMm.

June 10, 2023, 07:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.