F1 S'pore Grand Prix to go green with LED track lights & 1,396 solar panels

Ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in September, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Singapore GP announced some new measures to make the race more environmentally sustainable.

Back in 2019, F1 made a commitment to reach net-zero by 2030.

Last year's event in Singapore saw the use of cleaner energy, greater resource efficiency by going digital, improved waste management and reduction of single-use plastics.

1,396 solar panels on F1 Pit Building rooftop

The F1 Pit Building can now run on cleaner energy, thanks to the 1,396 solar panels on its rooftop.

The new panels are now fully operational and are expected to generate 803,155 kWh of energy in a year, which is sufficient to power the facility for the entire race period.

This includes the Formula 1 Paddock Club suites, Race Control Room, Media Centre, garages, and administrative offices.

Any excess solar energy will be sold to the grid to offset the facility’s utility costs, according to the joint press release.

"This is an important milestone because it will reduce the carbon footprint of the race, as well as all other events that use the F1 Pit Building beyond the race period," said Ong Ling Lee, executive director sports and wellness at STB.

New LED lights consume 30 per cent less energy

STB is currently in the midst of installing more energy-efficient track lighting system to illuminate the 4.928km-long race track.

The new LED track lights will replace the conventional metal-halide lights which have been in place since the night race debuted in 2008.

The upgraded LEDs will require significantly less power per fitting and consume at least 30 per cent less electricity than the previous bulbs.

Not only are new lights more durable, reliable and flexible to use, they do not require any time to warm up to their full luminance when switched on, saving time and energy.

Old lights made into art

The press release said that the metal-halide lights will be "given new life through recycled art".

An art exhibition, slated for September, will feature creations made by artists using the old projectors to promote a more sustainable future.

More details will be revealed soon.

Results on the carbon footprint report from last year's GP and more green initiatives will also be announced in the coming weeks, said Sasha Rafi, Director of Sustainability for Singapore GP.

Singapore is expected to host the night race until 2028.

Top images via Singapore GP Pte Ltd and ENGIE South East Asia.