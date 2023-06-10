Firsthand from Potong Pasir: Gen Z ex-convict gets life together working 6 days a week at canteen stall

Firsthand: Community is a new series by Mothership, where we explore the spirit of community in Singapore through in-depth articles and videos.

From Tampines to Tuas, we’ll investigate the untold stories of the different neighbourhoods in Singapore — firsthand.

Reuben Koh arrives at his canteen stall at 6am.

The school is still dark and empty when he begins to cook. As the sky lightens, the stall fills with the aroma of fragrant herbs and sizzling meat: savoury basil chicken, pork belly braised in rich sauce, crisp fried wontons.

At 10am, the recess period starts, and his customers arrive in a boisterous flood of uniform-clad students. The next four hours pass in a flurry of taking orders, frying up dishes, and serving up food. All of which Koh does himself.

2pm — the end of the recess period — can't come soon enough.

Later, as the students file out and a layer of calm settles over the now-quiet canteen, the little Thai food stall remains busy. There are dishes to be washed, and surfaces to be scrubbed and sanitised.

At 4pm, the stall finally closes. The students head home, and Koh heads to his fridge, where his ingredients are stored. This is when his real work starts.

Long after the sun sets, he continues to cut and chop and dice and mince, preparing for the day ahead.

Providing for himself

It’s an arduous kind of schedule, but Koh is no stranger to hardship.

After all, just a few months ago, he was serving time at the Reformative Training Centre, having been sentenced to detention there as a young offender under 21.

Growing up in a mostly unsupervised home environment, with parents he described as "absent", Koh quickly learnt to be self-sufficient. "I learnt to cook and take care of myself. I think at six or seven, I'd learnt how to cook my own maggi and cook eggs," he tells me.

His first job was at a Burger King outlet. He was in Secondary One then, but his birthday hadn't yet passed. "When Burger King found out I was not yet 13 (the minimum age for employment in Singapore), they kicked me out," he quips.

"After that I went to KFC."

While he wasn't technically allowed to cook, Koh still found his way into the kitchens. He recalls: "I would always go and disturb the aunties at the back, ask them how to cook this, how to do that.”

Listening to his story, it’s kind of admirable how he worked and earned a living at an early age. Indeed, his extensive experience with food is something he can now take pride in.

But with that self-sufficiency came a self-destructive nature.

As a teenager, Koh was admitted to the Boys' Home. He ended up committing a slew of crimes — and even attempted suicide once.

Last year, he was sentenced to eight months at the Reformative Training Centre (RTC).

"I had a lot of offences," he says. "I used to fight a lot...because I didn't have parents to care. So I just [didn't] care about my life.

"It was very bad lah. I got beat up, I was bleeding from head to toe....but I [didn't] care. It was really bad."

Starting a stall

While relatively brief, the RTC stint was a wake-up call, Koh tells me.

"The experience itself is not so physical, but more of a mental thing. Because you are very trapped lah. Everything is regimented, there's nothing you can control...you just lose your sense of self."

Shortly after being discharged, he was approached by a friend with a business proposal: Open a canteen stall at St Andrews' Junior College (SAJC). Koh would do the cooking, and his friend would provide the financial support.

Koh had previously been studying at Shatec, a local culinary school. And while he was unable to complete his diploma before going to prison, his long interest and experience in F&B led him to accept his friend’s proposal.

“I thought it was a way for me to repent, I guess," he says. "Like, get my life together. "

Unfortunately, the business relationship turned sour, and the pair parted ways. Koh continued to run the stall alone.

But it quickly became overwhelming. Doing everything alone meant that he ended up working 14-hour days, managing everything from finances and planning, to cooking and even buying groceries.

To make matters worse, he had no experience with cooking Thai food before opening the stall.

"I don't do Thai food. I've never cooked Thai food in my entire life before this. I don't even eat Thai!" he exclaims.

"But the school wants to sell Thai. [My business partner] applied without me knowing, and just said, 'Eh, bro, come up with Thai food.'"

"I was a bit upset, but I just let it go."

In the three weeks prior to the stall's opening, Koh would watch YouTube videos every day, cooking up "all sorts of weird renditions" of pad thai and basil chicken.

"So that's why the first few weeks were not very good," he says. "Because I had no knowledge. [Not only did I] have no knowledge in operating a stall, I don't even know how to cook Thai."

"Everything was very rushed," he adds.

Staying afloat

After a "terrible" first month, things have since gotten better, Koh says.

He has now figured out a more effective schedule: going back on Saturdays to prep, instead of working late into the weekday evenings.

He's also thinking of ways to earn additional income during the stall's closure in the school holidays. By selling bentos to the public on his Instagram page, for instance.

In the meantime, he continues to find ways to improve. He's set up a QR code where students can submit their feedback and suggestions for new menu items; and with his regulars, he asks them directly.

"Especially when I release a new item and somebody buys, I try my best to remember their face," he said. "And then I go and ask them."

While the situation is more stable now, it is far from easy. Quality control is still a struggle, given the big batches he has to cook.

And there’s the issue of cost — given the regulated prices of a school canteen, it’s tough to earn. “The first month, I earned net zero,” he admits.

Furthermore, it’s tough being in a customer-facing role — especially as a self-professed introvert. While he’d originally intended to stick to a kitchen role, he ended up having to take orders as well after his business partner left.

"So during the first two, three days, I had the biggest black face," he laughs. "And I didn't talk to [the students] at all."

He’s better now. He talks to them, even jokes with the students sometimes — one time, when a student called him “uncle”, he retorted by jokingly calling her “auntie”.

But it still takes effort, he says.

“Everything I'm doing now, from learning to read them, talk to them, engage with them...it's not natural. I have to really tell myself to do it. So I can live.”

Looking forward

There's a bittersweet kind of irony in his dreams. No one cooked for him when he was younger, yet now he aspires to cook for as many people as he can.

A canteen stall is just a stepping stone in that journey. One day, Koh hopes to open a shophouse-style cafe or bistro of his own, living upstairs and working downstairs.

"It's the ultimate goal for me," he shares. "So when I'm off or not working, I can use the workspace itself to have a gathering, that kind of thing."

It's a surprisingly sweet sentiment, and I'm reminded of how he mentioned earlier that even as a teenager, he'd cook for his friends. And to impress girls. (No, it didn’t work.)

When I point out that he seemed to be quite keen on serving his friends, he seems almost startled, as though he'd never noticed.

"I guess I like to cook for my friends," he says consideringly, after a moment's pause. "Because my friends, they appreciate my cooking and they enjoy it, so it feels good lah."

"Obviously people like when they feel appreciated, and I'm generally not very appreciated." He laughs wryly. "So I guess I just like the idea of continuing to cook for my friends."

It's an unexpectedly honest answer.

I also pick up on something that’s kind of amazing: in his speech and manner, he still bears hints of youthful belligerence, hasn't quite worn it out. But when he talks about food — and, consequently, his friends — he softens. Turns into someone younger, happier, less angry, less sad.

But is it worth it? I press him. He'd mentioned that before his stall, he'd worked at a restaurant: a well-paying, comfortable, stable job. A safe job.

Whereas the path to his dream is lined with exhaustion and drudgery. Even in his little canteen stall, never mind a full-fledged cafe.

His answer:

"There are days when I hate my life. I hate this. I wake up and I tell myself I wish I can just don't do it. But at the end of the day when I see the students thank me, and people enjoy my food and come and tell me that it's nice, or when I hear them talk and recommend [my food] to their friends...I feel better lah."

Taste test

At the end of our meeting, Koh hands me a takeaway with some of the food from his stall. “To try,” he says.

He caveats, again, that Thai food isn’t necessarily his thing — he prefers the Western-style cuisine he learnt at school, things of the fashion of wellingtons, bechamels, bolognese with red-wine reduction.

Later that night, I open the innocuous-looking plastic container Koh packed for me. It's a mishmash of his different dishes: some braised pork, some basil minced pork, and some long beans, over a bed of white rice.

While simple, it’s unexpectedly tasty — far tastier than the sort of fare from my own canteen days. The fragrance of Thai basil is particularly strong, and I recall how during the interview, Koh lamented how expensive it was, and how quickly it spoils.

And yet he doesn’t skimp on it. It’s testament to how much he cares about the quality of his food — that even when he struggles to break even, he takes pride in his work. He uses neither his youth nor inexperience as an excuse.

That chef’s spirit.

In case I’m biased (I’m a sucker for Thai food), I call my husband over to try it.

He eyes it, dubiously. "From a school canteen?” he clarifies, before eventually taking a bite.

“Wow,” he goes.

And really, there’s nothing more he needs to say.

Top photo via Reuben Koh