New travel requirement for S'poreans visiting 30 European countries in 2024

Planning a holiday to Europe next year? You’ll need to budget an additional S$10 for the new European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS).

What is ETIAS and what countries need it?

According to the official website, the new European Travel Information and Authorisation System was legislated in 2018 by the European Commission to screen incoming visa-free travellers for terrorism and migration-related risks.

The ETIAS is a “visa waiver”, similar to the U.S. ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization), and will be required by visa-free foreigners to enter the 27 countries in the Schengen Agreement, as well as Bulgaria, Cyprus, and Romania.

The Schengen Agreement comprises 27 European countries and establishes a freedom of movement zone between participating nations by removing travelling restrictions. Member states include Austria, France, Germany, and Italy.

A full list of countries that require ETIAS can be found here.

Applying for ETIAS

Starting 2024, Singaporean citizens will be required to complete an ETIAS application prior to boarding an aircraft, sea carrier, or coach vehicle for Europe, and this includes travellers who will only be transiting in Europe en route to other destinations.

There will be a 7 Euro (S$10) processing fee for travellers between the age of 18 and 70. Those under 18 and above 70 will receive their ETIAS free of charge.

The ETIAS will be electronically tagged against the passport details stored in the European Immigration system, so there will be no need to print or prepare any documents.

During the application process, which will be entirely online, travellers are expected to provide personal details that includes educational and occupational background.

Upon approval, the ETIAS will be valid for three years, and will grant entry into the EU for up to 90 days within a 180-day period. Travellers who intend on exceeding this time frame will have to apply for a separate visa.

The application for ETIAS is expected to take less than 10 minutes, and travellers will be notified of their status within 96 hours. The EU recommends that travellers apply for their ETIAS at least 3 days before their flight for this reason.

Other visa-free countries that require ETIAS approval to enter the EU countries include Malaysia, the U.S., and the U.K.

Top photo from Unsplash