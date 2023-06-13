3 drivers share tips on how to get the most out of your car in S'pore

Owning a car in Singapore is a dream for many.

When you finally get down to owning one, figuring out how to make the most of it can be tricky.

We spoke to three Singaporean drivers to find out more on how to get the most of your cars.

Here’s what they shared.

1. Hatchback enthusiast, 39

Drive a car that suits your needs

I prefer driving a small car in Singapore because I am the sole occupant most of the time.

Lower maintenance costs, affordability, and maneuverability are things I look out for to keep costs from ballooning..

Any car that is 1,000cc or less actually works quite well for me.

Small hatchbacks with less powerful engines give the impression it is unsexy, but they are fuel-efficient because they technically cannot generate the kind of torque of bigger cars.

Avoid peak hours to save time

One pro tip is to save time by pumping petrol when there are no crowds.

Queues form at petrol stations regularly on weekends and after working hours in the evening.

However, petrol stations, such as Esso, offer self-serve lanes, a pilot programme that aims to speed up transactions and enhance traffic flow in the forecourt to help drivers save some time.

Self-serve lanes are marked with red signages and priority is given to self-serve customers.

Self-serve lanes are marked with red signages and priority is given to self-serve customers.

Customers can try to self-serve and pay outdoors for a smoother journey and greater convenience with Esso.

2. The family driver, 40

Maintain your car by going for car washes regularly

Even though I own a relatively old car, regular car washes help to keep my car looking new and clean.

Getting my car washed at the Esso petrol station near my place leaves me with more time for my children.

Pit stop for snacks at Esso stations

And while the car is getting washed, the kids get a treat, which is why they enjoy tagging along for a trip to the Esso petrol station.

3. New driver, 40

Know your car

As a driver who only started driving about a year ago, I have learned that every vehicle has its own best cruising speed and knowing it allows me to save up on petrol and improve the way I drive.

The sweet spot for your car is easy to find: You can accelerate and take your foot off the accelerator and let the rev counter fall gradually.

The car will decelerate more slowly over certain speeds, typically between 70kmh and 90kmh.

You can accelerate while keeping the rev counter low, but maintaining the cruising speed.

Bring your car for regular maintenance

After my first visit to a car workshop, I was told that cutting down on unnecessary mileage by planning your route in advance helps preserve the chassis, engine, and multiple moving parts of the car.

According to the mechanic I spoke to, this prolongs a car’s lifespan and would also reduce hefty maintenance costs that can occur from driving more erratically.

Find your nearest Mobil 1 Car Centre here.

Advice like this might not be new to seasoned drivers, but it might still be useful for others.

This sponsored article by Esso Singapore made this writer evaluate the different ways he can save time and money with his car.

