10 English Cocker Spaniels up for adoption in S'pore after breeder closes down

A total of 10 English Cocker Spaniels are up for adoption in Singapore as a result of the breeder closing down and giving up the dogs.

A post by Derrick Tan, founder of dog rescue group Voices For Animals (VFA), shared about the adoption opportunity.

"We took over several dogs from a breeder that is closing, this is the first batch and there will be more coming up," he wrote.

"Due to the space constraint, manpower and financial, we can only help batches by batches."

According to the post, all the dogs are adults, and there are no puppies.

Three of the dogs are male, while the rest are female.

The youngest are estimated to be two to three years old.

Some of the dogs have medical conditions that the future owners need to follow up on, Tan added, while some of their medical conditions require a hefty amount for treatment.

Answer questionnaire before adopting

Tan's post also included a lengthy questionnaire for interested adopters to fill in.

The purpose is to streamline and whittle down the prospective adopters who are recognised to be responsible, able and interested.

Some of the questions include, "Are you able to commit to their medical needs should they get unwell?", as well as "Are you able to commit till their very end?"

Purpose of questionnaire

In the comments section of his post, Tan also provided examples of questions and requests he would not entertain from prospective adopters.

These questions include those asking if the dogs are good with children, as well as requests for dogs that are healthy.

In response, Tan wrote that children ought to be trained to be well-mannered around dogs, and questioned those keen on adoption on what would happen if an adopted dog turned out to be unwell.

Tan also reiterated that there will be no preferential treatment in choosing adopters as everyone has to go through the same process.

He wrote: "If my family and friends who are interested, please go through the same process too, if you have friends who are interested, please do not ask them to contact me, they are also required to drop an email and answer all the above mentioned questions."

Name: Ila

Gender: Female

Breed: English Cocker Spaniel

Colour: Brown

Age: 4-5 years old

Medical: Slight ear infection, under treatment

Behaviour: Very shy and gentle girl

Remarks: Loves holding her ear and run around thinking it’s her toy.

Name: Smiley

Gender: Female

Breed: English Cocker Spaniel

Colour: Brown

Age: 2-3 years old

Medical: Nil

Behaviour: Shy and sweet

Remarks: She just loves to present her smiley face

Name: Carey

Gender: Female

Breed: English Cocker Spaniel

Colour: brown

Age: 2-3 years old

Medical: Nil

Behaviour: Very shy girl

Name: Jumpy

Gender: Female

Breed: English Cocker Spaniel

Colour: Brown

Age: 2-3 years old

Medical: Nil

Behaviour: Very active girl

Remarks: Needs to put on weight, loves jumping out of the enclosure

Name: Puti

Gender: Female

Breed: English Cocker Spaniel

Colour: Brown

Age: 5-6 years old

Medical: Slight skin issues

Behaviour: Very shy

Name: Hitam

Gender: Female

Breed: English Cocker Spaniel

Colour: Black

Age: 3-4 years old

Medical: Nil

Behaviour: Shy

Name: Choco

Gender: Male

Breed: English Cocker Spaniel

Colour: Chocolate

Age: 3-4 Years old

Medical: Slight skin issue

Behaviour: Playful

Name: Aibo

Gender: Male

Breed: English Cocker Spaniel

Colour: Brown

Age: 3-4 years old

Medical: Nil

Behaviour: Shy

Name: Aiko

Gender: Female

Breed: English Cocker Spaniel

Colour: Brown

Age: 3-4 years old

Behaviour: Shy girl

Name: Cocky

Gender: Male

Breed: English Cocker Spaniel

Colour: Brown white

Age: 3-4 years old

All photos via Derrick Tan