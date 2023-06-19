Ecuador woman, who knocked on her coffin during her wake, officially dead

An Ecuadorian woman, 76, shocked all her relatives by knocking on her coffin during her wake after she was declared dead on Jun. 9, 2023, at a hospital where she was admitted for a possible stroke and cardiopulmonary arrest.

The incident prompted a government investigation by Ecuador's health ministry.

The woman, Bella Montoya, was then taken out of the coffin and rushed to the Martin Icaza Hospital, where she spent seven days there.

On Jun. 16, 2023, Montoya was officially declared dead, reported El Universo.

Her death was confirmed at 5pm Ecuador time by the doctors at the hospital.

The same coffin was used

A family friend of Montoya told El Universo that Montoya was buried in the same coffin she was previously laid to rest in.

Montoya's children from her previous marriage, Jaime and Juan Arévalo, said "what happened to [their] mom was medical negligence".

"Eight days ago, my mom was declared dead. They even handed over the papers saying that she died at 12pm that Friday from a stroke," Jamie told El Universo.

Montoya's other son, Gilberto Barbera, said, "my life will no longer be the same".

Top photo via Ecudaor Comunicación/Twitter