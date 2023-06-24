60-minute all-you-can-eat durian buffet at Jurong Point from Jun. 26 - Aug. 6

From Jun. 26 to Aug. 6, 2023, durian lovers in Singapore can enjoy a 60-minute all-you-can-eat durian buffet at Jurong Point.

Two durian options

The buffet will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from 8pm to 10pm, at JP1 Level 1, in front of City Hot Pot.

There are two options for the durian buffet:

Pahang D24 Durian Buffet at S$38 per pax (adult/child)

Pahang Premium Mao Shan Wang Durian Buffet at S$138 per pax (adult/child)

L Privileges members, however, will be able to get discounts:

Pahang D24 Durian Buffet at S$34.20 per pax (adult/child)

Pahang Premium Mao Shan Wang Durian Buffet at S$124.20 per pax (adult/child)

Complimentary bottles of mineral water will be provided at the buffet.

Can purchase the durians for home

The durian buffet is part of Jurong Point's Durian Fiesta, which was first launched last year.

This year's fiesta will again allow customers to purchase the durians to bring home, if they're not up for the buffet.

They can do so from 6pm to 10pm during the campaign period.

Customers who spend at least S$120 on Pahang D24 durians can redeem one box of chilled D24 durian (200g, worth S$12), while stocks last.

There is no limit on the redemption quantity.

And with every S$200 spending and above on Pahang Premium Mao Shan Wang, customers can redeem one box of chilled Mao Shan Wang (200g, worth $S25), while stocks last.

Similarly, there is no limit on the redemption quantity.

L Privileges members will be able to enjoy a 10 per cent discount off their total bills.

Top images via Wikipedia & Jurong Point.