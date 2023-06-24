Back

60-minute all-you-can-eat durian buffet at Jurong Point from Jun. 26 - Aug. 6

From S$38 per pax.

Syahindah Ishak | June 24, 2023, 02:15 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

From Jun. 26 to Aug. 6, 2023, durian lovers in Singapore can enjoy a 60-minute all-you-can-eat durian buffet at Jurong Point.

Two durian options

The buffet will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from 8pm to 10pm, at JP1 Level 1, in front of City Hot Pot.

There are two options for the durian buffet:

  • Pahang D24 Durian Buffet at S$38 per pax (adult/child)

  • Pahang Premium Mao Shan Wang Durian Buffet at S$138 per pax (adult/child)

L Privileges members, however, will be able to get discounts:

  • Pahang D24 Durian Buffet at S$34.20 per pax (adult/child)

  • Pahang Premium Mao Shan Wang Durian Buffet at S$124.20 per pax (adult/child)

Complimentary bottles of mineral water will be provided at the buffet.

Can purchase the durians for home

The durian buffet is part of Jurong Point's Durian Fiesta, which was first launched last year.

This year's fiesta will again allow customers to purchase the durians to bring home, if they're not up for the buffet.

They can do so from 6pm to 10pm during the campaign period.

Customers who spend at least S$120 on Pahang D24 durians can redeem one box of chilled D24 durian (200g, worth S$12), while stocks last.

There is no limit on the redemption quantity.

And with every S$200 spending and above on Pahang Premium Mao Shan Wang, customers can redeem one box of chilled Mao Shan Wang (200g, worth $S25), while stocks last.

Similarly, there is no limit on the redemption quantity.

L Privileges members will be able to enjoy a 10 per cent discount off their total bills.

Top images via Wikipedia & Jurong Point.

Worker killed in Tanjong Pagar worksite was walking on pedestrian walkway when structure collapsed on him

He was pinned by the collapsed structure.

June 24, 2023, 02:59 PM

11 injured while evacuating Cathay Pacific plane on emergency slides at Hong Kong International Airport

The carrier stated that 9 of the 11 injured have been discharged, and a replacement flight was deployed later in the day.

June 24, 2023, 01:51 PM

Korean weekend market with street food, lifestyle wares & alcohol at Tanglin Mall from Jun. 24 - 25

Masisseoyo.

June 24, 2023, 01:24 PM

Circle Line hit twice by signalling fault on Jun. 23, engineers work through night to resolve issue

The issue was rectified before the start of passenger service on Jun. 24.

June 24, 2023, 12:49 PM

Jumbo 1973 Tiong Bahru HDB flat sold for record S$1.5 million

About 49 years left on its lease.

June 24, 2023, 12:06 PM

Thai Supermarket food hall opens Jun. 27 at Aperia Mall, offers moo ping, boat noodles & flower crab salad

If you're too broke for Bangkok.

June 24, 2023, 10:24 AM

Fencing & cattle grids at Zhenghua Nature Park part of increased measures to manage wild boar population

In addition to this, NParks will manage the population via culling and controlling human food sources.

June 24, 2023, 10:09 AM

StarHub offering all-in-one bundle that comes with Netflix, Disney+ & sports channels till Jun. 30, 2023

S for StarHub, S for savings.

June 24, 2023, 09:59 AM

S'pore women's sports group hosts Physical:100-inspired trials, contestants include national athletes

It included adaptations of the five-way tug of war and the square flip game.

June 24, 2023, 09:57 AM

S'porean man, 22, jailed for preying on girls aged 11 - 15, keeping hundreds of child abuse videos

He posed as a 15-year-old boy to try and get them talk to him.

June 24, 2023, 09:38 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.