S'porean woman allegedly loses S$67,000 & ownership of car in scam by used car salesman

A private hire driver in Singapore looking to purchase a new vehicle has inadvertently ended up the victim of a scam, allegedly losing S$67,000 in cash as well as ownership of her own car.

Taking to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Jun. 11, Ng Poh Leng — who also goes by the name Polin — recounted her experience with a salesperson from CarTimes Group, a seller of pre-owned vehicles.

Transferred S$67,000 and ownership of her vehicle

Ng alleged that while looking to purchase a car, she was contacted by one of the company's representatives, Chan Kee Ken, on Apr. 27 with an offer to let her view a Toyota Noah.

"I was reluctant at first because it was not the car I wanted initially but eventually agreed to it," wrote Ng.

"I then made a deposit of S$10,000 via scanning a QR code provided by him through his phone."

One day later and after some deliberation, Ng then decided that she wanted to purchase a Toyota Yaris Cross instead and informed Chan.

As part of the agreement to purchase the vehicle through Chan, Ng said that she transferred another S$50,000 to a UOB bank account number and was subsequently told that she could collect her new car before May 22.

Ng would be trading in her Honda Shuttle — which Chan allegedly told her was valued at S$105,000 on May 18. To complete the purchase, then transferred another S$7,000 by scanning a QR code, making the total value of the deal S$172,000.

Chan also helped Ng with transferring ownership of the car that she would be trading in.

"I felt more uneasy than ever"

"On May 22, 2023, the day I was supposed to collect the car, he called me and told me that car was not ready for collection due to port delay and that it was still pending inspection by [Land Transport Authority]," wrote Ng.

"I was upset, but he gave me his word that by the 25th, the car will be ready for collection with the [private hire driver] decal that he agreed to get done for me."

However, Ng was scheduled to be overseas from May 24 to 29 and hence would not be able to complete the purchase until she was back.

"While on my tour, I attempted to call him to get some updates but to no avail. Even called his office hotline but was told by a lady that he has been on MC for about a week and has not been in the office," she said.

"I felt more uneasy than ever."

Once she was back from her trip, Ng went straight to the CarTimes Group office and was told by a sales manager that the vehicle was available for collection pending payment.

"I was baffled. All payments that needed to be made have been paid so what could he possibly mean? He requested payment proof of everything which I complied."

The sales manager then informed Ng that none of the cash transfers she had done in the process of dealing with Chan had been received by the company, nor had her vehicle's ownership been transferred to CarTimes; "they were not even aware of the trade-in as the agreement was altered by [Chan] before handing it to them and that he must have sold it elsewhere."

"They told me that it will be dealt with accordingly but what will happen to the money I have paid for? Where on earth was the ownership transferred to? Will I be able to get everything back?" wrote Ng.

"My heart sank and I felt so lost."

Ng subsequently made two police reports — one on May 31, and another the following day on Jun. 1.

She also met with the managing director of CarTimes, Eddie Loo, but wrote that he offered neither "updates on the situation" nor "sincere heartfelt apologies".

Instead, Ng said that Loo pointed to a clause stated on sales agreements indicating that “all payment above S$3,000 must be in cheque/CO made payable to Car Times Automobile Pte Ltd”, while also saying that the company was also a victim in the case.

Loo also allegedly advised her that she would have to wait for the police to conclude their investigations before she could get her money and vehicle back.

Unsatisfied with the support offered by CarTimes, Ng used her Facebook post to chide the company for what she viewed as a lack of sympathy and failure to take responsibility for the actions of their staff.

"Just when I thought there was nothing anybody could do to make me feel worse too. I am enraged, upset, disappointed all at once," wrote Ng.

"I feel betrayed by the company I have trusted enough to patronise."

CarTimes addresses the allegations

In a Jun. 11 Facebook post, CarTimes Group addressed the situation regarding their now-former employee Chan, writing that he had "allegedly engaged in fraudulent activities that violated our company’s principles (and possibly a criminal offence)."

"We are deeply troubled by this situation and want to make it clear that CarTimes did not authorise or condone any of his alleged actions."

CarTimes alleged that Chan had performed the following actions:

approaching customers and offering unauthorised trade-in services

requesting customers to transfer payments due to the company into personal accounts and subsequently misappropriating those funds

misrepresenting his actions as being on behalf of the company

The used car dealer said that upon discovering Chan's activities they lodged a police report and initiated an internal investigation.

"We are fully cooperating with the authorities to facilitate the investigation process. In the meantime, we are assisting the affected customer in recovering their funds with the support of our panel insurer and we are actively working with two identified affected customers to provide temporary resolution while the investigation is ongoing," read the company's statement.

They also said that customers who had concerns over their purchases could contact the company for clarity, while issuing a reminder not to make any PayNow transfers to personal mobile numbers or transfer trade-in vehicles to any other company or individuals, even if instructed to do so by our sales employees.

Responding to Mothership's queries police confirmed that investigations into this incident are ongoing.

Top image from Polin Ng's Facebook page