8-year-old dog, Luna, seeks new home by July as owners leaving S'pore soon

A dog by the name of Luna is looking for a new home in Singapore.

Luna's family is leaving Singapore and are unable to bring her along, Oasis Second Chance Animal Shelter (OSCAS) shared in a Facebook post on May 10.

If the dog can't find a new home by next month, she'll likely end up in OSCAS's shelter.

From the streets of Dubai

Luna was found on the streets of Dubai.

The eight-year-old Middle Eastern desert village dog had given birth to nine puppies and stayed in a shelter for two years before being adopted by a Singaporean family.

When her owners returned to Singapore in 2019, they brought Luna back with them.

This time, however, the family will not be taking Luna with them on their next relocation.

About a month after OSCAS posted about Luna on their Facebook page, the animal shelter made a follow-up post stating that the dog was yet to be adopted.

Affectionate, gentle, and active

Luna is a "gentle and beautiful soul" who craves affection.

She's protective of her family and has grown up around young kids.

She gets along well with dogs who have "calm energy levels", and would require a meet-up with any other dogs in her potential new home.

As a desert special, Luna also has a penchant for the outdoors, and would make a great exercise companion for those who love running and long walks.

She has a great sense of wanderlust, so her owners don't recommend letting her off her leash until you form a stronger bond with her.

Luna's also a fan of butt scratches and head rubs.

Might go to shelter if not adopted

OSCAS is trying to find Luna a permanent home, so that she won't experience the trauma of losing a family again.

Although the dog has the option of joining OSCAS's shelter, it would be better for her to go to a home.

"[Luna] will be loved here, but we much prefer dogs who have had a family and a loving home life to not go into a shelter environment as it can be a big shock to their system," OSCAS wrote.

If you or anyone you know would be willing to adopt Luna, you can email [email protected] to apply.

All images from OSCAS