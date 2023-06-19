Deliveryman delivering package to Punggol flat helps woman put out kitchen fire

A deliveryman who was delivering a parcel to a flat at Block 126C Edgedale Plains also helped put out a fire at the home

The incident happened on May 25.

Serendipitously, 31-year-old Aliff Anugerah, the deliveryman, had served in the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) during his National Service.

With his experience in firefighting, he swiftly put out the fire within five minutes.

No one was seriously injured.

“The corridor was full of black smoke”

At around 10am, the J&T Express worker was delivering a parcel to a unit on the 16th floor of the Punggol block.

According to an interview conducted by Singapore Chinese-language media Shin Min Daily News, Aliff said that when he came out of the lift, there was a strong smell of smoke.

Black smoke was also visible in the corridor leading to the unit.

As it turned out, the smoke was coming from the flat he was heading to.

Woman looked anxious

As he approached, Aliff observed a woman in the apartment looked anxious.

After he handed the woman the package, he asked if all was well.

The woman replied that a pot on her kitchen stove had caught fire.

She was unsure of what to do, as the fire grew even bigger after she had poured water on it, trying to extinguish it.

The courier then followed the woman into the kitchen, where he saw the grease fire for himself.

Fortunately for the owner of the unit, he used his knowledge from his time in the SCDF to help the woman put out the fire.

Aliff shared, “First, I put a wet towel on the stove. Then, I poured water on the stove, which extinguished the fire.”

Extinguishing the fire took about five minutes, he said.

When asked about the incident, the SCDF confirmed that a pot had caught fire and a member of the public had used a wet hand towel to extinguish the fire.

Their initial investigations revealed that the fire had started and became bigger when no one was tending to the stove.

The SCDF also shared that one person had inhaled the fumes, but declined to go to the hospital for a check-up.

J&T Express to award delivery man with a gift of appreciation

When interviewed by Shin Min, a J&T Express spokesperson commended Aliff.

They commented that the delivery man had reacted quickly, calmly considering his next steps and how to put out the fire.

He also successfully stopped the situation from worsening and prevented more people from being harmed.

For his bravery and outstanding service, J&T Express will award Aliff with a gift of appreciation.

“This is to express our gratitude and affirm his dedication. He has also set a great example for our employees, and we are privileged to have him in our team,” stated the spokesperson.

Top photo via Mothership and Shin Min Daily News/Facebook