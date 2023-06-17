Firsthand: This Deaf S'porean father has 2 hearing children. Here's the story of their loving family.

Firsthand is a new content pillar by Mothership, featuring in-depth articles and videos about people in Singapore and their stories.

We'll explore issues that matter by experiencing them for ourselves, gather expert opinions, and hear the perspectives of young Singaporeans, to present the points of view that matter, firsthand.

I first met Donny Laurence at his shop in Ang Mo Kio.

Our first interaction was silent. Unlike in other conversations that I'm used to, neither of us could convey our emotions by adjusting our tone of voice.

But still, I could feel his excitement. There was so much life in his animated gestures, his glistening eyes, and his infectious smile.

Donny, 58, is part of the Deaf community in Singapore.

Even in the first few minutes of meeting him, I was already learning a lot about this unique community.

I didn't realise it then, but I was about to walk away learning so much more.

Through an interpreter, Donny was communicating with me in Singapore Sign Language (SgSL).

Donny raised one finger, signing the letter 'D' in SgSL. Then, he raised his finger to his cheek and moved it in a downward motion.

"That's Donny's name sign," the interpreter explained.

In the Deaf community, a name sign is a way of identifying someone without spelling their entire name letter by letter. Name signs are often deeply personal, representing unique aspects of someone's character.

Donny got his name sign from his primary school teacher. His teacher liked to put her hand to his face as she thought his skin was smooth. Later, she added the letter "D" to refer to his name.

"Nice to meet you, Donny," I greeted him, and the interpreter conveyed my message to Donny through energetic signs. Donny nodded and smiled enthusiastically in response.

Donny is the owner of pet grooming shop Kawaii Pets. He has two children, who are now 28 and 25.

Donny and his wife are both Deaf, but his children are not.

His family's situation is not unique: more than 90 per cent of deaf adults around the world have hearing children.

Usage of "Deaf" and "deaf" According to the Singapore Association for the Deaf, a deaf person (lowercase "d") refers to a person who has "any degree of hearing loss in either or both ears." Meanwhile, a Deaf person (uppercase "D") refers to any person with hearing loss who "prefers to use sign language to communicate and are a part of the Deaf community."

Starting a family

Going into the interview, I was curious about Donny's decision to become a father.

How did the conversation with his wife go? Given that they were both Deaf, did they have any special considerations before deciding to start a family?

As it turns out, it wasn't that deep.

"I love babies! I love children," Donny signed, smiling.

He made the SgSL sign for "baby," forming a cradle with his arms and rocking them back and forth.

"I told my wife, and she was agreeable. So we started a family."

Caregiving arrangements for young children

When Donny's children were young, there were a few caregiving arrangements that you would not typically find in a hearing family.

For example, in most hearing families, parents listen out for sounds of their babies' distress, especially in the middle of the night.

In Donny's case, however, being far away from his children in the middle of the night was not an option: he would not be able to hear them cry.

"My wife and I would take turns looking after them," Donny explained in sign. "They would come and tap my shoulder, or if they suddenly move [in the middle of the night], I'll be awake."

Donny's children began to learn simple SgSL words, such as the signs for "mother" and "father," when they were two years old.

But even as the children were learning sign language, Donny made sure that the children were also well-equipped to converse with the hearing world.

"My parents, my brother, and my sister would help to teach them English," Donny recounted. "We would bring them over to my parents' place to speak English with them."

Thanks to these weekly visits, Donny's children quickly picked up fluency in English as their first language.

"My brother also has his own children, and they're around the same age [as mine]," he continued. "So they will play together."

Despite these different arrangements and experiences, Donny does not see his experience with fatherhood as an unusual one.

Instead, Donny said, his journey of fatherhood was very "normal."

"I can do everything that other people can," Donny said. "I can take care of my children and I have my own business. The only exception is that I cannot hear."

Growing up with Deaf parents

Donny explained these caregiving arrangements coolly and matter-of-factly, but I wanted to know if he'd faced any challenges as a Deaf father.

To my surprise, he answered:

"Some people feel that Deaf people cannot do certain things, so they look down on us. They may ignore a Deaf parent, or think that Deaf parents have less of a responsibility. But that's not the case. Deaf parents also have the full responsibility of looking after their children."

It struck me that the one challenge Donny would highlight about being a father did not arise from his deafness, or even from fatherhood itself.

Instead, the challenge was having to live with the condescending attitudes of hearing people.

Donny went on to describe how some people looked down on his parenting in much subtler ways, often without even realising it.

"Some people would be surprised that my kids are so clever," Donny said with a wry smile.

"They will say, 'Wow, you're able to communicate with your children by signing!' Some of them would tell me, 'Congratulations, you have such smart children!'"

I thought about the times when my Singaporean friends went overseas, and were told that their English was "surprisingly good," even though it was their first language.

I wondered what it must have felt like to be in Donny's shoes then.

Was it not a normal thing to be able to communicate with your child, even if in a different language?

This subtle discrimination against Deaf people sometimes affected Donny's children, too.

"Other children would laugh at my children just because they have Deaf parents," Donny said.

A "normal" journey

As I posed more questions to Donny about his experiences as a parent, he continued to describe the ups and downs of fatherhood — just as you would expect to hear from any Singaporean family.

For example, Donny described the struggles of helping his son catch up with revision in primary six, and how he once had to head down to school to help resolve a situation with his son's teacher.

Meanwhile, his proudest moments as a father arrived when his children graduated from university.

Another proud moment that Donny shared with me was a heartfelt message his son penned for Father's Day in 2021.

Donny's son wrote:

"Thank you for being the provider of our family, one who is generous and unselfish with regard to your resources in ensuring that we have all that we could ever need or want. [...] Thank you for putting forward a solid example for me as a husband and a father."

Indeed there is one important lesson that Donny said he wants to model for his children:

"It's about the family bond. This love for your family is very important. This bond is not for other people to look after. It is your own responsibility."

It takes a village to raise a child

Donny and his wife were not the only family members involved in raising the children.

In particular, Donny's sister played a big part in their caregiving — especially when they were younger. She grew extremely close to his children, and sees them as her godchildren.

His sister also helped out by being available to receive urgent phone calls.

"Say the children are not feeling well or are behaving badly, and their teacher wants to chat with me," Donny said. "Back then, we didn't have the technology to send text messages."

"So, they would call my sister, and my sister would inform me," he explained.

Donny would then go over to the school and communicate with the teachers by writing on paper.

As I thought about their family's caregiving story, I realised that the arrangements Donny made for his children were not that unusual after all.

When I was younger, my aunt and my grandmother would often help my mother with taking care of my brother and I. My extended family was as much a part of my life as my parents were.

Why, then, did I go in expecting that Donny's parenting experience would be so different from mine?

Not just a Deaf father

I had gone into it expecting that much of our conversation would revolve around Donny's experience with deafness.

That was my first mistake.

Donny, like everyone else, was not defined by what his body could or couldn't do. He answered my questions not as a Deaf person, but as a father and a human being.

My second mistake was going in expecting that life would be much harder for Donny simply because he was Deaf.

Don't get me wrong — I don't mean to say that being Deaf is without challenges.

After all, he did describe some to me: As a child, he would sometimes have his hearing aid pulled out by bullies. As he grew up, he faced discrimination for his deafness. He also encountered difficulties communicating with some hearing people, such as his child's teachers.

But I also realised that many of these challenges stemmed from a similar source.

As it turns out, it can be difficult for a Deaf person to participate fully in a world that is built for hearing people.

Being Deaf in a hearing world

Many disability scholars and activists advocate for the social model of disability. According to this view, disabled people may have physical impairments, but it is not the impairments that disable them.

In other words, when a Deaf person has trouble navigating the world, the social model says that the problem is not their deafness.

Instead, the problem is that the world is organised in a way that excludes Deaf people.

In many parts of Singapore, infrastructure, attitudes, and common practices have not been updated with disabled people in mind.

A 2022 report by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) notes that d/Deaf persons have expressed concerns over the inconsistent provision of sign language interpretation across health services in Singapore, while audio announcements in hospitals and polyclinics are sometimes not accompanied with visual displays. This makes it difficult for d/Deaf people to respond when their queue numbers are called.

Nevertheless, the Enabling Masterplan sets out some ways forward in building a more inclusive Singapore for d/Deaf and other disabled individuals.

For example, the report recommends that the government collects more data about disabled people's satisfaction towards healthcare services, as a start.

Furthermore, the report recommends that more Free-to-Air TV programmes should be equipped with either sign language interpretation, captioning, or subtitling, to go from the current proportion of around 50 per cent currently to a targeted 70 per cent by 2030.

Reflecting further on how the world disables people, I began to think about Donny's experiences with fatherhood.

By Donny's own judgment, he has lived a relatively "normal" life as a father.

There was never any need for Donny to overcome or remove his deafness.

Instead, as he set out on his fatherhood journey, he encountered many people who embraced his deafness and made arrangements to include him in the world.

For example, people (including Kawaii Pets' customers) are mostly happy to converse with Donny through writing or signing, and several family members happily extended their caregiving support.

I wondered: How many Deaf and disabled people are fortunate enough to receive this kind of support?

And for the able-bodied people out there, how can we better support other Deaf parents like Donny?

Donny's answer to that question reiterated the importance of respect for Deaf individuals:

"Maybe we can let the hearing people know that actually, a Deaf person can do anything. I just cannot hear. So, don't look down on my deafness. Don't look down on Deaf people."

Bridging the differences

At the end of the day, Donny's family bears living proof that the hearing world and the Deaf community are not so different after all.

When asked what activities bring the family together, Donny's eyes lit up.

"Food!" he signed, with a broad grin.

"Maybe not something like going to the cinema... But for the four of us, food is our common interest!"

As Donny talked about food, his hand signs suddenly flowed with more life than I knew was possible. He even added some passionate expressions with his voice, vocalising the word "food!" in his excitement.

It was like he started to sing and dance with his eyes and arms.

"My children really like my wife's cooking!" he gestured. "[Her special dishes] could be anything, like Peranakan, Japanese, or Korean food. She will also bake cakes for all our birthdays!"

Food, after all, is an experience that the whole family can share.

And of course, to celebrate Father's Day, Donny and his family will be going out for a meal.

Over the years, Donny says, their family has formed a tight bond with one another. While his son has gotten married and moved out, they still visit each other often.

"We've always had that family bond," Donny said. "We're very close to one another."

And from the way he signed it, I wouldn't have believed anything else.

We thank the Singapore Association for the Deaf for their support with sign language interpretation for this article.

Top photo courtesy of Donny Laurence.

Have an interesting or unconventional journey to share? Email us at [email protected]