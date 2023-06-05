Yishun resident finds about 30 pigeons, mostly dead, lying on the ground in HDB estate

Pigeons are not necessarily the most well-liked birds in Singapore, and some may consider them pests.

Whether you like them or not, the scene of a number of pigeons struggling or dying on the ground can still be hard to watch.

That was the case for a 28-year-old resident in Yishun, who saw about 30 pigeons, either dead or unconscious, lying on the grass patch between Block 436 and Block 438 at around 6pm on May 22.

The 28-year-old resident spoke to The Straits Times (ST) about her observation recently, describing the scene as "sad and inhumane".

She also contacted Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) and Nee Soon Town Council about it.

Pigeons poisoned

Acres co-CEO Anbarasi Boopal told Mothership that they rescued 27 pigeons, of which 20 were dead on arrival, after receiving a call from the resident.

The remaining seven pigeons were treated by Acres, but they did not survive eventually.

Anbarasi shared that the poison used on the pigeons was Alpha-chloralose (AC).

It does not immediately kill the bird and is widely used for bird control due to its sedative-like effects, according to Anbarasi.

A bird will lose its ability to control its body temperature, defend itself from danger by flying away or move properly, after consuming food bait laced with AC.

As such, these birds will fall prey to other animals, get run over on roads, drown in drains and canals or die from cold.

Predators that prey on a pigeon that has consumed AC will be affected by the drug too.

Anbarasi said that Acres had rescued over 1,000 birds due to pigeon poisoning in the past two years.

These birds not only include Rock Pigeons, mynahs and crows, but also others such as starlings, orioles, koels, spotted doves and an eagle.

Tried using humane practices to control pigeon population, but Nee Soon residents not satisfied

In response to this incident, Nee Soon Town Council told Mothership that they have been working with NParks to control pigeon population with humane practices wherever possible.

Some of these measures include using spikes to prevent pigeons from nesting and roosting, tackling high rise littering, managing waste at food establishments as well as having school and community outreaches to educate people not to feed pigeons.

However, the overpopulation of pigeons is still a problem that persists in the estate.

Furthermore, residents are not happy with their efforts to control the pigeon population, and this sentiment was reflected in Nee Soon GRC's ranking an independent survey conducted by the Municipal Services Office in the last quarter of 2022.

In this said survey, Nee Soon GRC was ranked among the lowest in resident satisfaction relating to bird nuisance at 52 per cent, as compared to the national average of 60 per cent, the town council told Mothership.

The residents in Nee Soon felt that the town council could do more to tackle the bird nuisance problem.

The town council added that the workers involved in the pigeon treatment operation are equipped to handle and remove the pigeons properly after such operations to maintain the cleanliness of the estate.

Residents who notice affected pigeons can reach out to the town council, and they will attend to this issue to ensure the safety and health of residents is safeguarded, the town council said in their statement.

The town council also mentioned that they are in touch with Acres and will partner them to find "a holistic solution" to control the population of pigeons in Nee Soon.

Feeding pigeons is illegal

In response to Mothership's queries, NParks' Group Director of Wildlife Management, Adrian Loo, said that the agency takes a "science-based approach towards the management of invasive bird species", such as the Rock pigeons.

The "science-based approach" includes understanding the ecology of the birds such as their roosting and foraging patterns, removing human food sources, modifying habitats through targeted tree pruning or planting of suitable tree species and lastly, using population control measures like trapping and culling.

The agency not only encourages town councils to adopt "alternative human practices" for pigeon management, but it also provides wildlife management training courses so that animal management companies in Singapore can be equipped with the necessary skills to carry out animal management work while ensuring the safety of the personnel, members of the public and the animal(s) involved.

Loo reminded members of the public not to feed the wild birds. Feeding pigeons is illegal and offenders can be fined up to S$10,000 under the Wildlife Act.

Members of the public are also advised not to touch sick, injured or dead animals. Instead, they can contact their respective town councils for disposal of carcasses if they encounter any within HDB estates, or the National Environment Agency for other public spaces.

Culling not a long-term solution

Anbarasi said that while Acres is "glad" that there are efforts such the tray-return policy and "intensive, prominent" educational signs to discourage pigeon feeding, more can be done to bring down the pigeon population through food reduction approaches.

Culling can temporarily reduce the number of pigeons but the remaining pigeons have more food now and therefore, this can lead to them breeding more successfully, Anbarasi explained.

Then the cycle repeats, as residents will complain when pigeons nest near their air-conditioning units or defecate on their laundry, leading to more culling as a quick response to residents' feedback.

While culling can provide a "quick fix", it "worsens the issue in the long run", Anbarasi cautioned.

As Singapore strives to become a City in Nature, Anbarasi urged the authorities to continue to explore humane ways to handle animal issues, even for animals that are considered to be "invasive" or "non-native".

"Singapore has done that for population management of dogs, and I hope we are willing to use more resources to also manage urban birds population humanely as well," Anbarasi said.

Related articles

https://mothership.sg/2017/11/pigeons-allegedly-poisoned-swept-away-at-canberra-in-sembawang

Image via Google Maps