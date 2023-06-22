DBS Foundation awarded S$13 million to 100 SMEs & social enterprises to create positive impact

While money can be one of the reasons why someone would aspire to start a business or become a boss of their own, it is unlikely the only reason.

For some, perhaps it is the ability to have more control over their time. Others may have a strong desire to solve a problem that is affecting the people around them and leave a positive and lasting impact on society.

Interestingly, more members of the public also see businesses as having the responsibility to do good for the society. It’s no longer just limited to the government or charities.

“Increasingly, more stakeholders, whether it's employees or customers, expect a business to not just make money but to also have a positive impact on the community,” Head of DBS Foundation’s Business for Impact Chapter Claire Wong shared her observations.

“Profits are still very important, but people are also looking long-term and thinking about other matters – for example, what does the brand stand for, and is it doing good for the community? These are the bigger questions that everyone is starting to ask and care about today. And because of that, I think we’re seeing a changing landscape for businesses.”

Supporting businesses that want to create a positive impact on the society

The DBS Foundation Business for Impact Grant Award is focused on helping social enterprises and SMEs to do well, and do good. To date, the Grant Award has awarded more than S$13 million to some 100 businesses in the region.

Wong also shared that the number of enterprises that applied for their Grant Award has at least tripled over the years.

With growing public interest and concern about sustainability and social issues, there is a “good momentum” for social enterprises to grow, she added.

The bank hopes to grow this “ecosystem of companies” so that they can stay focused on their mission while keeping the business going and growing.

A social enterprise that has benefited from this is Bettr Barista, a specialty coffee company that provides jobs to marginalised segments such as women and youths at risk. After receiving the grant in 2016, Bettr Barista has since gone on to provide over 14,000 hours of training. Its trainees have generated income of over S$2.5 million, DBS Foundation shared. In recognition of its efforts to empower individuals from marginalised communities, Bettr Barista was awarded the 2017 President’s Challenge Social Enterprise of the Year Award.

Besides the grant, the bank also supports these social enterprises’ growth by providing working capital loans and availing skills-based volunteers to help address their business challenges, among other support measures. Wong shared that DBS Foundation also brings its community of impact makers together to learn, grow and connect with one another to spur collaborations and scale impact.

This holistic support has helped many of these businesses to unlock their potential by accelerating their growth and development. Drawing experience from Covid-19, such support can also be critical in helping them to adapt to disruptions – which not just a pandemic can bring, but it is also what a fast-changing business landscape can result in.

“If you don't or you cannot act fast, you might be caught unaware,” Wong said.

Helping businesses in their sustainability journey

With climate change and other environmental challenges being increasingly critical, DBS Foundation is also focused on supporting the growth of social enterprises that are tackling such issues.

For example, it helped 2019 grant awardee WhatIF, a plant-based food company, to gain awareness in its early days as well as secure valuable interns through the DBS Foundation Business for Impact internship programme.

It’s not just about helping start-ups. DBS Foundation also assists SMEs to become more sustainable in the way they operate.

How will consumers’ growing focus on sustainability affect expectations around their products in the long run? How can companies make their supply chain more sustainable? These are some of the conversations that the bank is having with SMEs these days.

To help them to get started, DBS Foundation expanded its scope beyond social enterprises last year, to also support SMEs looking to kickstart their transformation towards becoming more sustainable companies.

Not just about transactions

The experience is not just enriching for these enterprises, it’s also meaningful for someone who works for the bank like Wong.

While many people may have a preconceived idea that working in the bank is just about money and cents, Wong’s relationship with these companies will prove you wrong.

“We’ve been with many of these businesses since they were just starting out, and have watched them grow over the years. Sometimes I joke that they're like our children, our family. It does feel very much like that – we catch up with them regularly, and they help us to understand the challenges and issues on the ground, so that we can see how we can play a role in changing things at a deeper level. It goes beyond a transactional relationship. We try to see how we can partner them holistically, and help them to move on to bigger and better things,” Wong reflected.

If you know of anyone or any organisation that may benefit from DBS Foundation Grant Award, the grant application is open until Jun. 23, 2023.

Find out more about the grant here.

