S'pore police starts coffee chat with cops format for public to ask them anything

The Police Community Roadshow (PCR) by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) has returned after a five-year hiatus.

The event's re-launch was held at One Punggol on Jun. 17 and was attended by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

Coffee with a Cop

The roadshows will feature a new initiative, "Coffee with a Cop" (CWC), which was piloted across three Neighbourhood Police Centres (NPCs) in June 2022 and involved more than 230 residents.

Through the two-hour coffee sessions, members of the public can engage in informal chats with SPF’s Community Policing Officers over drinks and understand more about SPF’s work.

The police officers involved will also share crime prevention advisories, and promote their volunteer schemes.

These chats will be held monthly and islandwide by different NPCs from Jun. 17 onwards, at pre-identified food and beverage establishments.

The details of the roadshows will be published on SPF’s social media platforms ahead of each session.

Other things to look out for

The roadshow will also showcase latest technologies and equipment used by the SPF, such as unmanned aerial vehicles, the Next Generation Frontline Response Car, and various weaponry.

The public can expect live demonstrations of the SPF’s capabilities, as well as performances by the SPF band and the Police K-9 unit.

Additionally, visitors can experience simulations of crime scene investigations at the roadshows.

A "MATA-verse" Roblox game will also be launched at the roadshow, featuring characters that help players virtually experience the work of a police officer.

Upon completing the missions, they can unlock exclusive uniforms and vehicles, and promotion in their rank.

Members of the public who visit the PCR dressed in blue and share their experience on their social media with the hashtag #BlueforMATA, will stand a chance to redeem an exclusive diecast model police car.

The PCR at One Punggol will be held over two days from Jun. 17 to 18. It will then move to Toa Payoh Hub the following weekend, from Jun. 24 to 25.

For more information on the PCR 2023, members of the public can visit the official website.

Top images via SPF