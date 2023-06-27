Truck crashes & tips over in Clementi, causing traffic jam for about 8 hours

A traffic jam in Clementi that lasted close to eight hours on Monday, June 26 was caused by a container truck flipping onto its side and spilling its contents onto the road.

The police said they were alerted to the accident in Clementi Avenue 6 at 12.54pm.

The incident occurred at about 12.40pm when a red container truck swerved to the right and crashed into the road divider.

At that time, the truck was travelling towards another truck in front of it.

The road the truck was on links the Pan Island Expressway with the Ayer Rajah Expressway.

The accident caused the road after Commonwealth Avenue West to be closed for many hours.

As a result, jams continued past 7pm, with the road reopening only at about 8:30pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force assessed an individual for minor injuries at the scene, but the person declined to be taken to hospital.

Police said they are investigating.

Top photos via SG Road Vigilante