Large summer-themed inflatables, roving balloonist & prizes to win at City Square Mall this June Holidays

This June Holidays, City Square Mall is hosting various garden-themed activities to the delight of young families who are looking for ideas to spend time together.

At the same time, you get to win prizes too.

1) Summer Blooms Inflatable Display

If you’ve been to City Square Mall these few days, you may have spotted beautiful flower displays around the mall.

Besides bringing summer vibes to the mall, they are also candy for your eyes and an opportunity for you to win prizes.

Take a photo with any of the displays and PM @citysquaremall on Instagram to stand a chance to win two pairs of Golden Village movie tickets.

The contest ends at 11:59pm on Jun. 25, 2023, with five winners to be selected. T&C applies.

2) Bouncy Flower Garden

For the young ones, Singapore’s Uncle Ringo is here at City Square Mall this June Holidays with their latest garden-themed massive bouncy inflatables from May 26 to Jun. 25, 2023.

3) Roving Balloonist and Mime

Head down to City Square Mall during the weekend to meet special appearances of a balloon sculpting artist and a mime artist.

The balloon sculpting artist will give out flower petal balloons and flower balloon hats, while the mime artist will entertain you with her charming silent comedy.

4) Summer Market

For those who are looking for unique gifts, City Square Mall’s “summer market” may interest you.

Located at Level 1 Atrium from 10am to 10pm daily, from Jun. 12 to 25, the market will feature organic products, homemade bakes, sustainable lifestyle accessories and clothing.

There will also be workshops to teach you how to create handicrafts and eco-friendly products.

5) Home Balcony Landscape Display

Have a green thumb? This is for you.

From Jun. 16 to 25, City Square Mall will be working with tertiary institutions to host a landscape design competition where participating teams will unleash their artistic talents and tap on brain juices to decorate a 2.5m by 2.5m space at Basement 1 Fountain Square with home furnishing and plant displays.

Shoppers can vote for their favourite design on City Square Mall’s Facebook page from Jun. 16 to 20.

Three winners with the highest votes will each walk away with S$30 City Developments Limited vouchers and a pair of Golden Village movie tickets.

6) Last but not least, shopping!

For minimum spend of S$200 (or S$300 if inclusive of NTUC FairPrice, Q&M and/or schools receipts) within three receipts, you get a chance to spin and win a S$10 voucher which you can spend at selected merchants, such as Don Don Donki, Allure Beauty Saloon, Puma Outlet and more.

However, the vouchers are limited to only 4,200 redemptions and one redemption per shopper per day.

That’s not the only good deal for City Square Mall patrons.

Restaurants such as Watami Japanese Dining, Dian Xiao Er, and Wok Master, retail stores like Iora, and even Galaxy Gymnastics will also offer 50 per cent off Fave deals from May 26 onwards.

The Fave QR code is available here:

For drivers, spend a minimum of S$30 and you can redeem two hours of free parking during weekdays.

This sponsored article brought to you by City Square Mall added colours to the writer’s life this summer.

All images via City Square Mall unless stated otherwise. T&C applies to all promotions.