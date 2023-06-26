Circle Line tunnel maintenance finishes ahead of schedule, normal rail service resumes on Jun. 27

The tunnel maintenance work on the Circle Line is progressing ahead of schedule, and is expected to be completed tonight (Jun. 26)

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that normal train service will resume on Jun. 27.

Originally expected to stretch until Jul. 20, the maintenance works were conducted along a tunnel segment between Promenade and Nicoll Highway stations.

Based on routine inspections conducted by LTA and public transport operators, that segment had been "subject to greater pressure". While there was no risk to train operations, the maintenance was done as a precautionary measure.

Steel supports were installed on tunnel rings to ensure the tunnel's long-term integrity.

The maintenance affected services at seven stations: Dhoby Ghaut, Bras Basah, Esplanade, Promenade, Nicoll Highway, Marina Bay and Bayfront.

During the maintenance period, rail services at the affected stations were restricted to one platform.

Commuters's travel times were extended by about 30 minutes.

Top image: Wikipedia.