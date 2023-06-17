Chinese fan runs on pitch, hugs Messi, high fives Martinez, evades security for almost a minute

A Chinese teenager ran onto the pitch during an international friendly between Argentina and Australia on Jun. 15, in a bid to meet his idol, Lionel Messi.

Gone in 80 seconds

The incident occured during an international friendly between Argentina and Australia at Worker's Stadium in Beijing, where tens of thousands of ardent Messi fans had been tailing the Argentinian team for days.

From the picture of people streaming into the stadium all wearing Argentinian shirts emblazoned with Messi's name, there was no doubt who they were there to see.

And Messi quickly showed why, smashing the ball into the goal from outside the penalty area in just 80 seconds.

The game continued apace, with no indication that Argentina was in any danger.

But around the 65th minute, Messi was fouled just outside the Australian penalty area, and his free kick was deflected off the pitch by an Australian player.

But as he approached the corner flag to take the following corner, an unexpected drama was about to take place.

Running man

Unbeknownst to anyone at the time, an 18 year-old man, surnamed Di according to the China Daily, slipped under a guard rail and dropped several meters onto the ground below, at one of the corner entry tunnels.

He then ran onto the pitch, with only one member of security noticing him, grabbing at him futility as he rose from his pitchside seat.

Di then managed to do what the Australian team had failed for nearly an hour, he got a grip on Messi.

Running straight to his idol, he hugged him and turned to the crowd with his hands in the air, while Messi looked on impassively.

But by then three security guards were giving chase and Di turned to run, slipping out of the grasp of one who collapsed to the ground.

Di then ran past the centre circle, where Argentina's keeper Emi Martinez surreptitiously held a hand out for Di to high five, which he did.

This Chinese fan just want to get high five from Emi #Martinez#Argentina #Seleccion pic.twitter.com/ELFvpAg1kY — Argentina Latest News (@LatestTango) June 15, 2023

If you were wondering, "do you mean that Emi Martinez?"

Yes, you're thinking of the right guy.

Di then ran on, and with yet another security guard approaching from his left, casually ran a large circle around his pursuers and back the way he came.

Only then did the security on that side of the pitch activate, pouring onto the field causing Di to turn again, and now running the width of the pitch, making it all the way to the far side of the penalty box before tripping.

Falling flat on the grass, only then was the security able to catch up with him, first piling on, then carrying him off by his hands and legs.

Meanwhile the crowd can be heard shouting “牛逼”, or Niu Bi, which is a... slang term used to denote awesomeness.

It's your fault I did this

A video taken later shows Di back in the stands, the shoe on the other foot, as fans tried to take pictures with him.

A tweet explained that as Di was under 18 (despite China Daily identifying him as 18), he was allowed to return to the stands.

China Daily reported that Di has been banned from entering stadiums for similar games for a year.

Di was interviewed after the match, where he apologised for his behaviour, saying that he was trying to get a photo and autograph with Messi.

The fan who rushed to the pitch to hug Leo Messi explains why he did it



"In the area of the stands where I was, there were obvious security loopholes, so I rushed down."



"I apologize for my behavior of rushing into the stadium, but I am a Messi fan. I would like to take a photo… pic.twitter.com/nzrrOcb2Lu — Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) June 15, 2023

But he also took the time to stick the knife in to stadium security, saying that there were obvious security loopholes and that he hoped that his example would tell security personal that their work was "not competent", blaming them for giving him the opportunity, and he may have a point.

Security in China is a Messi fan. This is why the pitch invader had easy access 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ne55cifEfV — TrollingFootball 😂 (@fcb10futbol) June 15, 2023

He said that he hoped to one day go to Messi's new club, Inter Miami, and get his autograph, and was quoted as saying:

"But I won't won't rush to the pitch and repeat today's mistake. It's a wrong example, I apologise to everyone."

Yeah, this is the face of a guy who regrets his actions.

A fan invaded the pitch during the game between Argentina and Australia in the Beijing Workers Stadium.

The fan hugged Lionel Messi before being chased down by security guards.



Argentina were victorious over Australia winning 2-0. pic.twitter.com/9tuo3Lrx3A — China Football News (@chinafnews) June 16, 2023

Related stories

Top image via @whyyoutouzhele/Twitter & @xiaokunjie/Twitter