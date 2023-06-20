Back

Din Tai Fung bringing back chilli crab & pork xiao long bao from Jul. 1 - Aug. 31, 2023

Chilli crab in a bao.

Belle Tay | June 20, 2023, 10:32 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Din Tai Fung's steamed chilli crab and pork xiao long bao is making a comeback for this year's National Day.

According to Din Tai Fung, these xiao long baos are 40 per cent bigger than the regular ones.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by kiasukid.blog (@kiasukid.blog)

S$11.50 for four pieces

The dumplings consist of pork and crab meat filling, as well as a chilli crab-based broth.

These xiao long baos are priced at S$11.50 for four pieces.

It is available for a limited time only, from Jul. 1 to Aug. 31 at all Din Tai Fung outlets islandwide.

Top photo from CapitaLand and Din Tai Fung.

Coldplay adds 6th S'pore show on Jan. 31, 2024

One more for the record books.

June 20, 2023, 10:19 AM

Taiwanese host Mickey Huang admits to sexual harassment, self-harms, now in hospital

He also accused Barbie and Dee Hsu of taking drugs, which the sisters denied in a public statement.

June 20, 2023, 02:42 AM

Fight breaks out at Hougang kopitiam after smokers litter cigarette butts on nearby grass patch

Two elderly men were arrested for affray.

June 20, 2023, 02:16 AM

Woman, 27, jailed 17 weeks & fined S$500 for letting dad, 57, take the rap & go to jail for Tampines traffic collision

She was driving without a proper licence and insurance at that time.

June 19, 2023, 08:11 PM

McDonald's MRT ad calls out NSL, EWL stations with no outlets nearby

Mcnopoly.

June 19, 2023, 07:55 PM

US State Secretary Antony Blinken meets with top China foreign policy officials Wang Yi & Qin Gang

Both sides spoke for several hours.

June 19, 2023, 07:21 PM

Small states like S'pore need to be relevant to the world, Southeast Asia wants 'overlapping friends': Vivian Balakrishnan

He had a discussion on Singapore's global position, ties with the US and geopolitical issues.

June 19, 2023, 06:05 PM

Get a sure-win mystery gift & chance to win a PS5 or Xbox Series S when you shop at Singtel.com from now till Aug. 31

Every gift is a good gift.

June 19, 2023, 05:55 PM

S'pore civil servants to get mid-year bonus of 0.3 months

Moderated according to economic conditions.

June 19, 2023, 05:38 PM

Man threatens to shut down Shashlik Restaurant in Orchard & 'f**k staff's family from here to China'

The man's anger seemed to be directed towards a male staff.

June 19, 2023, 05:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.