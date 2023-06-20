Din Tai Fung bringing back chilli crab & pork xiao long bao from Jul. 1 - Aug. 31, 2023

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Din Tai Fung's steamed chilli crab and pork xiao long bao is making a comeback for this year's National Day.
According to Din Tai Fung, these xiao long baos are 40 per cent bigger than the regular ones.
S$11.50 for four pieces
The dumplings consist of pork and crab meat filling, as well as a chilli crab-based broth.
These xiao long baos are priced at S$11.50 for four pieces.
It is available for a limited time only, from Jul. 1 to Aug. 31 at all Din Tai Fung outlets islandwide.
