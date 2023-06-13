School holiday fun: Children’s Festival at Gardens by the Bay from Jun. 10 to 25, 2023

Not sure where to bring the kids this June holiday?

Fret not, Gardens by the Bay is here to save the day.

From Jun. 10 to 25, Gardens by the Bay is organising Children’s Festival 2023: Nature’s Imaginarium where a nature-inspired playground, complete with six supersized installations based on the flora and fauna of Gardens by the Bay, takes centre stage.

As kids play amidst elephant ear figs, mushrooms, honey bees, kingfishers, a painted jezebel butterfly and poison dart frogs, they can learn how each contributes to the ecosystem in its own special way through colourful storyboards or by hopping on a tour onboard a caterpillar train.

There will also be daily activities such as:

A nature-themed trail activity

DIY craft workshops

Game stalls

Family-friendly blockbuster movie screenings

Live performances

Together, these activities will not only nurture an appreciation for nature and an awareness of sustainability for the kids, but also create opportunities for families to bond amidst the June school holidays.

What’s more, entry to the event is absolutely free.

Here are some highlights everyone can look forward to:

Nature Inspired Playground

For the first time at Supertree Grove, slide into the area instead of walking down, as a flight of stairs is transformed into a 20m-long slide.

Next, explore the larger-than-life nature-inspired playground.

Kids can crawl through the hollowed-out interior of a fig to gain an experiential understanding of the fascinating life journey of the wasp:

Or leap into a ball pit and play among supersized poison dart frogs:

These are just two of the six supersized installations that kids can explore and learn more about how they each contribute to the ecosystem in their own special way.

Families can also hop onboard a 10m-long caterpillar train named Calvin and embark on a learning journey as he weaves his way around the installations, introducing his supersized flora and fauna friends.

Each ride is available at S$10 per child and S$12 per adult, while an adult-child combo is available for S$20. Height and age restrictions apply.

Trail Activity

Families can pick up an activity booklet and embark on a mission to help Calvin the Caterpillar to find his lost shoes.

Those who visit all stations and collect all six stamps will receive an exclusive Children’s Festival 2023: Nature’s Imaginarium Sticker Sheet.

DIY Craft Workshops

Kids can try out DIY craft workshops and explore their creativity.

Kids can arrange leaves to form their favourite creatures in Leaf Art, draw and create a cute Shrink Art keychain, or design a handheld fan to beat the heat in Fan Art.

They can also stay cool in style by personalising their very own straw hat or design and colour a fun little drum.

Nature Themed Carnival Game Booths

There are also themed game stalls where kids can challenge themselves to win their favourite plushie home.

Live Entertainment

Kids can enjoy live entertainment at the Supertree Grove Lawn from bands and magic performances to nature trivia:

There will even be a Bubbleologist, who will be performing bubble shows:

Daily movie screenings at 6pm

Relax and bond as a family with an exciting line-up of light-hearted kid-friendly movies amid the Supertrees.

Dance Workshops

Join lively dance instructors every Friday at TGIF Groove at the Grove to pick up some dance grooves at the Supertree Grove Lawn.

The little ones can learn introductory dance skills to different genres like Hip-Hop and K-pop.

What’s more, they can look forward to different activities each weekend, with every weekend following a particular theme.

Pets Weekend will take place from Jun. 17 to 18, while Nature Weekend will be from Jun. 24 to 25.

Here are some highlights to look forward to:

Fast and Furriest Dog Competition (Jun. 17)

This competition will feature a:

Dog agility obstacle course

Dog obedience contest

Junior Run (Kid and Dog race)

Do note that registration is required and there will be attractive prizes to be won.

To register, click here.

Kids Best Dressed Competition (Jun. 24)

Show off the family's creativity and send the little ones to this nature-inspired Best Dressed Competition where there will be attractive prizes to be won.

Registration is required for this competition and only 15 slots are available.

To register, click here.

Nature Hunt (Jun. 25)

Spot all the unique plants and features in a quest card, show them to the crew and redeem an exclusive Little Explorer badge.

To find out more, visit the Children’s Festival webpage here.

This sponsored article by Gardens by the Bay made this writer want to bring her nephew there for the Children’s Festival.

All images via Gardens by the Bay