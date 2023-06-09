Charlie Puth performing in S'pore on Oct. 10, tickets from S$128

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Charlie Puth has announced that he will be performing in Singapore as part of his "Charlie" tour.
His gig will take place on Oct. 10 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
The singer is known for hits such as "Attention", "We Don't Talk Anymore", along with "Left and Right", which featured BTS' Jungkook.
Tickets
Tickets will be priced from S$128, excluding booking fees.
They will be going on sale in batches:
Artiste presale: Jun. 13, 10am - 11:59pm. Subscribe to his newsletter for the code.
Live Nation members presale: Jun. 14, 10am-11:59pm. Get presale access by visiting their site.
General sales: From Jun. 15, 10am
All tickets will have to be purchased on Ticketmaster channels:
- Online: www.ticketmaster.sg
- Hotline: +65 3158 8588
- SingPost outlets
