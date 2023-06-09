Back

Charlie Puth performing in S'pore on Oct. 10, tickets from S$128

One ticket away ~

Belle Tay | June 09, 2023, 11:58 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Charlie Puth has announced that he will be performing in Singapore as part of his "Charlie" tour.

His gig will take place on Oct. 10 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The singer is known for hits such as "Attention", "We Don't Talk Anymore", along with "Left and Right", which featured BTS' Jungkook.

Tickets

Tickets will be priced from S$128, excluding booking fees.

They will be going on sale in batches:

Artiste presale: Jun. 13, 10am - 11:59pm. Subscribe to his newsletter for the code.

Live Nation members presale: Jun. 14, 10am-11:59pm. Get presale access by visiting their site.

General sales: From Jun. 15, 10am

All tickets will have to be purchased on Ticketmaster channels:

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photo from Live Nation Singapore

NUS student designs lightweight & durable assistive walker for senior & mobility-impaired dogs

Wholesome.

June 09, 2023, 11:26 AM

S'pore teens sell handmade crocheted items to raise funds for cancer survivors

It began as a way to keep busy during the holidays.

June 09, 2023, 10:32 AM

MOS Burger staff slams items in Toa Payoh outlet after elderly co-worker gets GrabFood order wrong

The staff took his anger out on things around the counter and kitchen.

June 09, 2023, 08:59 AM

S$1 to RM3.44: S'pore dollar blasts to new record high against M'sia ringgit

Another high.

June 09, 2023, 01:48 AM

Illegally hawking satay man among 43 people investigated following Geylang police raids

The multi-agency raid was aimed at illegal gambling, vice activities, sale of illegal sexual drugs, and illegal street hawking.

June 09, 2023, 01:09 AM

Tharman's Meet-the-People session duties to be covered by Jurong GRC Shawn Huang

Tharman said that he believes residents will be served very well by the MPs in Jurong.

June 08, 2023, 07:49 PM

Tharman on PE: Race is an issue everywhere but he has had 'strong support' from community

"It has not been an issue for me in Jurong."

June 08, 2023, 07:32 PM

Tharman on why he's running for President, if he did not want to be PM: 'I never liked being centre forward'

Drawing on his experience playing field sports.

June 08, 2023, 07:27 PM

Mixue mascot meets new alien friend at Merlion Park

Alien friend might have something to do with Coldplay.

June 08, 2023, 06:52 PM

Tharman is 'making no assumptions' about his chances in 2023 Presidential Election

"I've never made assumptions in all the elections I've taken part in," he said.

June 08, 2023, 06:32 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.