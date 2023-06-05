Changi Airport Group reports net profit of S$33 million

Changi Airport Group (CAG) posted a net profit of S$33 million for financial year 2022/23 that ended Mar. 23, a sharp swing from the S$838 million net loss sustained during the last financial year.

Revenue in the same period doubled to S$1.88 billion in the wake of the recovery of the aviation industry post-Covid-19.

In a statement issued on Jun. 2, CAG said passenger traffic through Changi Airport rose to reach 82 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels by March 2023, following the relaxation of Singapore's border restrictions in April 2022.

For financial year 2022/23, passenger movements saw an eightfold increase year-on-year to 42.6 million, or 62 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels.

Meanwhile, air traffic movements doubled year-on-year to 257,000, or to 67 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels.

Footfall more than doubled at Jewel Changi Airport since the resumption of international travel, with the mall approaching full occupancy.

Overall, revenue for CAG doubled to S$1.9 billion, from S$0.9 billion in FY2021/22.

CAG's operating expenses also increased by 42 per cent year-on-year to S$1.2 billion.

This was due to the reopening of Terminal 2 and 4 to provide additional capacity for travel recovery.

Lee Seow Hiang, CEO of CAG said the company had worked hard to reopen terminals in a "timely manner" to cater to the surge in travel demand, and carried out a "fundamental and crucial rebalancing of airlines" across four terminals to optimise Changi Airport's operations.

Lee said: "Amid stiff challenges to secure the necessary manpower resources, we stayed agile and focused on driving transformation to strengthen our operational capabilities and keep our service levels high.”

“Leveraging the current growth momentum, we are optimistic that passenger traffic can reach pre-Covid levels by 2024. However, as we approach a return to normalcy, we are cognisant of new frictions and hurdles that can hamper growth. These include aircraft availability and long-term changes to travelling behaviour. For these reasons, we remain vigilant and will continue to pave the way forward with our emphasis on sustainable travel and building for the future through innovation," Lee added.

Tan Gee Paw, chairman of CAG, said 2022 was a significant year of recovery for the aviation industry and Changi Airport.

"With the reopening of borders in Singapore and around the world, global travel has witness a strong rebound. CAG prepared well for this and we successfully ramped up operations to meet the increase in passenger numbers."

Tan said with the reopening of Terminal 2 North, there will be four fully operating terminals by October 2023.

Top photo via Unsplash