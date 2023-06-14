Back

Fans turn up as early as 3am at ION Orchard to see Cha Eun Woo

Dedication.

Lee Wei Lin | June 14, 2023, 09:57 PM

Events

It was announced on Jun. 13 that Korean actor-singer Cha Eun Woo would be in Singapore to attend two Dior events on Jun. 14.

Despite having less than 24 hours notice, fans showed their support by turning up in droves at the events.

The area around the Dior Beauty store, which is located in basement two of ION Orchard and close to one of Orchard MRT's gantries, was so packed that security guards were present to control the crowd.

Photo by Livia Soh

Photo by Livia Soh

The emcee for the event, who spoke to one of the fans in attendance, asked when she arrived at ION Orchard in order to get her spot.

Her response? 3am — eight hours before the event was scheduled to begin.

Others, who presumably arrived later, resorted to various methods in order to catch a glimpse of Cha, including sitting on someone else's shoulders, and using a selfie stick:

Photo by Livia Soh

Photo by Livia Soh

For those who chose to sleep in their warm beds, or not resort to unconventional methods, this is probably what they ended up seeing:

Photo by Livia Soh

@nova.mothership That’s sad ☺️ #chaeunwoo #astro #chaeunwoodior #dioriviera #chaeunwooinsg ♬ Candy Sugar Pop

In case you're wondering, the perks of going early look something like this:

Amazing.

Top photos from Cha Eun Woo's Instagram & Livia Soh

