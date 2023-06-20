Back

People selling Coldplay ticket queue spots on Carousell for up to S$50

All for Coldplay.

Hannah Martens | June 20, 2023, 11:09 AM

Events

Sellers on the online market platform Carousell are selling their spot in the online queue for Coldplay tickets.

And prices for queue spots are starting as low as S$20.

This comes after the British rock band announced a record fifth and sixth show in Singapore, which will be held on Jan. 30 and 31, 2024.

The band was initially scheduled to play a record-breaking four nights at the National Stadium on Jan. 23, 24, 26, and 27, 2024.

Ticket sales for the additional shows began at 10am today (Jun. 20) online.

With over a million in the virtual queue to buy Coldplay tickets during the first round of ticket sales, some have taken to Carousell to sell their spots and help others purchase tickets.

Prices for the ticket queue spots ranged from S$20 to S$50.

Top photos via Coldplay/Facebook and Carousell

