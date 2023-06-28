Driver, 55, dies after car skids & plunges into canal along PIE

A 55-year-old man passed away after his car skidded and landed in a canal along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

Car hoisted from canal

Two videos related to the incident were reposted on the SGRV Admin Facebook page.

In the earlier video, which was from a car's dashcam footage, an ongoing search and rescue effort involving four Singapore Civil Defence Force vehicles can be seen along the PIE's slip road into Central Expressway (CTE) towards the city towards Tuas.

Traffic was redirected to the left-most lane as two out of three lanes were closed for the operation.

The video was shot at around 5:33am on Jun. 26, 2023.

The following video, which has no timestamp, shows a crane in between the slip road to CTE toward the city and the road along the PIE towards Tuas.

The crane can be seen hoisting up a dark-coloured car from a canal between both roads.

Car self-skidded

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force said they were alerted to the incident at 4:53am on Jun. 26.

A vehicle was believed to have self-skidded at that location and landed in the canal

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said its officers found an overturned car that was partially submerged in the canal when they arrived at the scene.

Divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team conducted a search operation in the water.

Driver pronounced dead at scene

A diver had to remove the 55-year-old driver from his seat.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The police are investigating the incident.

