Back

Driver, 55, dies after car skids & plunges into canal along PIE

Condolences.

Fiona Tan | June 28, 2023, 12:18 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 55-year-old man passed away after his car skidded and landed in a canal along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

Car hoisted from canal

Two videos related to the incident were reposted on the SGRV Admin Facebook page.

In the earlier video, which was from a car's dashcam footage, an ongoing search and rescue effort involving four Singapore Civil Defence Force vehicles can be seen along the PIE's slip road into Central Expressway (CTE) towards the city towards Tuas.

Image screenshot from Google Maps.

Traffic was redirected to the left-most lane as two out of three lanes were closed for the operation.

The video was shot at around 5:33am on Jun. 26, 2023.

The following video, which has no timestamp, shows a crane in between the slip road to CTE toward the city and the road along the PIE towards Tuas.

The crane can be seen hoisting up a dark-coloured car from a canal between both roads.

Image screenshot from SGRV Admin/Facebook.

Car self-skidded

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force said they were alerted to the incident at 4:53am on Jun. 26.

A vehicle was believed to have self-skidded at that location and landed in the canal

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said its officers found an overturned car that was partially submerged in the canal when they arrived at the scene.

Divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team conducted a search operation in the water.

Driver pronounced dead at scene

A diver had to remove the 55-year-old driver from his seat.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The police are investigating the incident.

Top image from SGRV Admin/Facebook

Girl turns back to help elderly woman cross Commonwealth Ave after traffic light turns green

Wholesome.

June 28, 2023, 01:27 PM

China’s EU envoy does not object to Ukraine restoring its territorial integrity, including Crimea

Ukraine's President Zelensky has vowed to reclaim its territory up to its 1991 borders.

June 28, 2023, 12:12 PM

McDonald's S'pore launches new cocoa-nut pie

Cocoa? Nut? Coconut? Cocoa-nut?

June 28, 2023, 11:59 AM

Former S'pore Idol judge Ken Lim charged with insulting modesty of 3 other women, faces 6 charges in total

He will return to court on July 7.

June 28, 2023, 11:47 AM

Liang Seah Street at Bugis to remain car-free on weekend evenings until Oct. 1, 2023

It will be a pedestrian-only street from Fridays to Sundays, 7pm to 12am.

June 28, 2023, 11:19 AM

Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao to marry his manager of 16 years

A very sweet proposal.

June 28, 2023, 10:02 AM

Minimalistic cafe near Outram Park has charging points & cakes named 'Claire' & 'Charles'

Digital nomads can work or chill here.

June 28, 2023, 02:04 AM

Michelin Guide S'pore 2023: A complete list of F&B places that made the list

For your next payday consideration.

June 27, 2023, 08:23 PM

Taiwanese singer Chou Yi-Pei accuses ex-boss Chen Chien-chou of sexual harassment

In response, Chen released a statement through his lawyers, calling Chou's allegations "baseless and factually untrue".

June 27, 2023, 07:17 PM

FairPrice Group offering S$0.50 deals, limited edition merchandise, vouchers & rewards till Aug. 3, 2023

As part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

June 27, 2023, 06:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.