Car flipped over after collision involving 2 others near Our Tampines Hub, 1 driver conveyed to hospital

A black vehicle was found flipped over after colliding with two others outside of Our Tampines Hub on the morning of Jun. 8.

The scene of the accident was captured by a passer-by who subsequently uploaded the clip onto Tik Tok.

In the video, an orange vehicle and a white vehicle could be seen stationary in the middle lane, causing others to use the left lane for passage.

An ambulance could also be seen on the side of the road.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed they were alerted to an accident involving three cars near the junction of Tampines Central 2 at around 7:20am on Thursday.

A 40-year-old male car driver was conveyed conscious to Changi General Hospital, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Police investigations are ongoing.

