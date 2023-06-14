Police tase & arrest 'aggressive' man, 31, who allegedly assaulted Bukit Panjang auxiliary officer with metal bar

A 31-year-old man holding a metal bar was involved in a standoff with the police at Bukit Panjang on Jun. 13, 2023.

Video circulating

A video of the late-night standoff has been circulating on the internet.

Based on the video reposted on the Singapore Road Accident Facebook group, the man could be seen holding a long rod-like object in his right hand.

Two police officers and four civilians could also be seen in the video.

A police officer shouted at the man, "Drop your weapon first!", while another officer stood a distance behind, pointing an object at the man.

The man yelled at the officer and pointed the rod at him, but what he said was unclear.

Ignored police's commands

He presumably told the officer to drop his weapon as a back-and-forth between both men ensued, with one demanding the other to drop their weapon first.

During the exchange, the man advanced toward the police, partially climbing up a short flight of stairs before taking a step back.

He had lowered his right arm, but was still holding the rod in his right hand.

The officers retreated slightly before one of them cautioned the man, "Drop now or I shoot!"

The man ignored their command and took four steps forward up the stairs.

Tased and handcuffed

He was one step away from the officers when one of the officers shouted "Taser, Taser!", commanding the other officer to discharge the Taser at the man.

A loud click could be heard when the Taser was discharged at the man, who hit the ground shortly after.

The officers and two civilians rushed to where the man was lying on the ground.

One of the officers removed the object from his hand, while the rest of the individuals held him down before flipping the man around to be handcuffed.

Allegedly assaulted another officer

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at 11:12pm on Jun. 13, 2023.

The call was regarding an on-duty auxiliary police officer (APO), who was allegedly assaulted by a man with a metal bar in the vicinity of Jelapang Road.

When police officers arrived at the scene, the man allegedly brandished the metal bar at them.

SPF said he refused to comply with the officers' instructions to stop his aggressive conduct.

An officer discharged a round of Taser to disarm the man and prevent injuries to other parties, after he apparently ignored several of their verbal warnings and continued advancing towards them.

Arrested for several offences

SPF said the APO and the man were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The APO sustained minor injuries.

The metal bar was seized from the man's possession.

He was subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon, criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, and suspected drug-related offences.

Police investigations are ongoing

You can watch the video below. Viewer discretion is advised.

Top image screenshot from Singapore Road Accident/Facebook