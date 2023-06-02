Back

Bukit Batok HDB lift's faulty display shows '$6', people online have fun comparing it to ERP charges

Daniel Seow | June 02, 2023, 01:30 PM

Recently, an observant passerby noticed a peculiar sight while taking a HDB lift in Bukit Batok -- a "S$6" appearing prominently on the display above the lift doors.

These peculiar images were subsequently shared in the 'sgfollowsall' group on Instagram, on Jun 1, to the bemusement of other social media users.

According to the caption, the incident took place at Block 239 Bukit Batok East Avenue 5.

The second image, taken from the lift lobby when the lift was not in use, shows just the dollar sign appearing prominently on the display.

The display is most likely malfunctioning.

Image from sgfollowsall on Instagram.

Must pay to use lift?

Many online users had fun drawing parallels between the S$6 shown on the lift display and Singapore's electronic road pricing (ERP) gantries, which charge motorists for road use.

Some imagined what would happen if lift users were unable to pay.

Or loan sharks becoming tech-savvy?

Those who took the joke further posited another reason -- perhaps it served as a reminder from loan sharks that payment was due.

Go digital, not the usual "O$P$" graffiti?

Money, money, money

For a few commenters, the price displayed above the lift seemed to hit a little too close to home, considering the cost-of-living increases over the past few years.

Top image from sgfollowsall on Instagram / Google Street View.

