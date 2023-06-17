Back

BTS' Suga delivers raw, stripped-down performance in S'pore

He is the first BTS member tour on his own.

Lee Wei Lin | June 17, 2023, 11:37 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you've been on the internet in the past number of years, you've definitely heard of BTS.

What you might not know is that the members of the Korean superstar group have their individual pursuits. Among them, Suga — otherwise known by his other stage name, Agust D, and birth name Min Yoongi — has become the first among the seven to go on a solo tour.

BTS during their 2019 "LOVE YOURSELF" concert in Singapore. Photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

Spanning cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Jakarta and Bangkok, Singapore is the last overseas stop for his "D-DAY" concerts before he wraps up his tour in Seoul next week.

Back to basics

Suga, who sold out three dates at Singapore Indoor Stadium — and by the number of fans milling around the venue just before the concert started, we'd guess that he could sell out even more — put on a very different performance compared to the ones that he's done with his group.

Photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

The musician's stage setup was kept simple, with none of the elaborate setups that are often seen at other concerts.

Neither were there fancy outfits that had "idol" written all over them.

Not that he needed them.

Instead, he worked the crowd with his music. From the opening song "Haegeum", the audience sang, screamed, and waved their Army Bombs (as their light sticks are known) to every song.

The 20-song setlist included rap tracks such as "Daechwita", "UGH!" and "Ddaeng", along with slower, emotional numbers such as his renditions of "Life Goes On" and "Seesaw".

It's a testament to how the musician is at peace with where he is — in his documentary "Road to D-DAY", he spoke of how writing his song "Amygdala", in which he mentioned some of the toughest moments in his life, such as his mother undergoing heart surgery and the motorcycle accident he was involved in, was one step in his healing process.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Suga admitted that he used to have numerous inner conflicts, among them having to reconcile the differences between his identities as BTS' Suga, Agust D the rapper, and Min Yoongi. He's since conquered these struggles.

Birthday girl

Despite having a full house of screaming fans, Suga, who was spotted sipping on what looked like ice lemon tea the entire night, paid close attention to his crowd.

To one female fan, who held up a sign telling him that it was her birthday, he asked for her name before leading the entire audience to sing a birthday song to her.

That unsurprisingly resulted in a very emotional fan, who burst into tears at the sweet gesture.

It might be some time before the millions of fans Suga has around the world will get to see him on another solo tour, but it will be worth the wait.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

Chinese fan runs on pitch, hugs Messi, high fives Martinez, evades security for almost a minute

Argentina won 2-0.

June 17, 2023, 09:26 PM

Man chugs 2 beers at once, performs to party crowd in Hougang coffeeshop

Happy hour.

June 17, 2023, 07:40 PM

M'sian PM Anwar questioned about KidZania S'pore's reported sale at S$110,000 after S$48 million investment by M'sian sovereign wealth fund

Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah has denied the allegations.

June 17, 2023, 06:36 PM

POV: I am the daughter of a plane crash survivor & here’s the aftermath my family had to go through

PTSD victims can overcome the trauma with a strong and open support system from their loved ones.

June 17, 2023, 05:23 PM

Ong Ye Kung appeals for O blood donors, especially before travelling for June holidays

Ong said that more donations of O blood were needed.

June 17, 2023, 04:18 PM

Firsthand: S’pore dad in prison writes story for young son, finds path to recovery from addiction

"I thought [to myself], ‘You’re going to go home and be a good dad. You owe it to the kid.'”

June 17, 2023, 04:10 PM

No long weekend but big crowds still seen at JB checkpoint on Friday night

Rabak.

June 17, 2023, 03:50 PM

S$1 to 106.1 yen: Japanese yen falls to all-time low against S'pore dollar

So low.

June 17, 2023, 12:56 PM

S'porean man, 28, infatuated with officer he met in prison, stalks her for 6 months after his release

He waited outside prison, sent her a postcard, and used fake Facebook accounts to contact her, amongst other antics.

June 17, 2023, 11:33 AM

Firsthand: This Deaf S'porean father has 2 hearing children. Here's the story of their loving family.

"A Deaf person can do anything. The only exception is that I cannot hear."

June 17, 2023, 10:10 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.