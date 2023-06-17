BTS' Suga delivers raw, stripped-down performance in S'pore

If you've been on the internet in the past number of years, you've definitely heard of BTS.

What you might not know is that the members of the Korean superstar group have their individual pursuits. Among them, Suga — otherwise known by his other stage name, Agust D, and birth name Min Yoongi — has become the first among the seven to go on a solo tour.

Spanning cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Jakarta and Bangkok, Singapore is the last overseas stop for his "D-DAY" concerts before he wraps up his tour in Seoul next week.

Back to basics

Suga, who sold out three dates at Singapore Indoor Stadium — and by the number of fans milling around the venue just before the concert started, we'd guess that he could sell out even more — put on a very different performance compared to the ones that he's done with his group.

The musician's stage setup was kept simple, with none of the elaborate setups that are often seen at other concerts.

Neither were there fancy outfits that had "idol" written all over them.

Not that he needed them.

Instead, he worked the crowd with his music. From the opening song "Haegeum", the audience sang, screamed, and waved their Army Bombs (as their light sticks are known) to every song.

The 20-song setlist included rap tracks such as "Daechwita", "UGH!" and "Ddaeng", along with slower, emotional numbers such as his renditions of "Life Goes On" and "Seesaw".

It's a testament to how the musician is at peace with where he is — in his documentary "Road to D-DAY", he spoke of how writing his song "Amygdala", in which he mentioned some of the toughest moments in his life, such as his mother undergoing heart surgery and the motorcycle accident he was involved in, was one step in his healing process.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Suga admitted that he used to have numerous inner conflicts, among them having to reconcile the differences between his identities as BTS' Suga, Agust D the rapper, and Min Yoongi. He's since conquered these struggles.

Birthday girl

Despite having a full house of screaming fans, Suga, who was spotted sipping on what looked like ice lemon tea the entire night, paid close attention to his crowd.

To one female fan, who held up a sign telling him that it was her birthday, he asked for her name before leading the entire audience to sing a birthday song to her.

That unsurprisingly resulted in a very emotional fan, who burst into tears at the sweet gesture.

It might be some time before the millions of fans Suga has around the world will get to see him on another solo tour, but it will be worth the wait.

Top photos courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC