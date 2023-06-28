Boy, 14, falls ill & dies in US national park amid 48°C heat wave, stepfather dies in car accident while trying to get help

On Jun. 23, the U.S. National Park Service released a statement saying that two people died while hiking in Texas’ Big Bend national park.

In a family trip that took a tragic turn, a father and his two stepsons from Florida were hiking the Marufo Vega Trail in extreme heat when the youngest, age 14, fell ill along the trail and lost consciousness.

The father left to return to their car to find help while the other brother, 21, attempted to carry his brother back to the trailhead.

The temperature then was 48°C, the second highest temperature ever recorded in Texas, according to the New York Times. That’s more than 10°C higher than Singapore’s hottest day this year, which was 36.1°C.

The park received an emergency call at around 6pm (Texas time) and reached the trail at 7:30pm, locating the deceased boy along the trail.

They then launched a search for the missing father and found his car crashed over the embankment at the Boquillas Overlook. The man, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Monday, the surviving brother has returned home, according to the same New York Times article.

Texas is currently experiencing a heat wave and the trail the family was on, the Marufo Vega Trail, winds through extremely rugged desert and rocky cliffs within the hottest part of Big Bend National Park. According to the press statement, it has “no shade or water”, making it dangerous to attempt in the heat of summer.

The incident occurred amid rising temperatures across the world.

Top photo from Big Bend NPS's Twitter