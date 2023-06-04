Boy dashes across busy 4-lane road on scooter as if his great-grandfather's name is North Bridge Road

Imagine waiting carefully to turn out into a busy road while speaking to your friend in the car — and a boy on a kick scooter suddenly crashes into your vehicle after he dashed across a four-lane road.

That happened to a driver along North Bridge Road on Jun 2, 2023, around 10pm.

Heavy traffic on a public holiday night

In a video uploaded on the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, the uploader's vehicle was seen trying to turn out into North Bridge Road from Tan Quee Lan St amidst the many pedestrians and heavy road traffic on a public holiday night.

There were at least two persons in the vehicle. One of them was telling the other about how she was concerned about another female who she thought was stressed out over work.

"Stress, every time I see her tell about the boss, the work, so stress… OHhhHH!"

She screamed when a boy on a scooter crashed into the vehicle.

Boy carrying two large bags

As the video showed, the boy, with two big plastic bags hanging on his scooter, had ridden across major road, dashed across four lanes, passing behind a taxi and a car before knocking into the uploader's vehicle with a bang.

It took him barely four seconds — around the time the female said the word "every" to the "stress" before the scream.

Boy seemed to be okay

After the crash, there was a belated honk, a brief pause, and Miley Cyrus singing "the butterflies fly away" on the radio before another female spoke to the boy,

"Oh sh*t, are you okay? Hey!"

A young, shaken voice could then be heard saying, "It's okay."

She asked again if he was okay.

There was no response from the boy, and the video cut after Miley Cyrus sang,

"They know I'm gonna be okay."

Related Stories

Top images via Facebook SGRV