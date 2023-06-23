Back

S'porean student, 17, charged with having sex with then-15 girl & instigating in burying dead baby's body

He will return to court on Aug. 7, 2023.

Fiona Tan | June 23, 2023, 11:49 AM

A 17-year-old boy accused of impregnating a minor and helping her bury the baby's body was charged on Jun. 23, 2023.

Allegedly impregnated girl in July 2020

According to court documents, the boy allegedly had sex with the girl at an HDB unit sometime in July 2020.

He was charged with sexual penetration of a minor as the girl was 15 years old then.

Allegedly instigated in burying dead body

A second charge relates to an incident on Jun. 10, 2021, wherein the boy is accused of instigating and helping the girl, who had turned 16 years old, to conceal the birth of her child.

The pair are alleged to have buried the child's dead body in a yard in an undisclosed location in Singapore.

He is out on S$15,000 bail.

Still studying

The Straits Times reported that the boy is still studying and is from a popular school.

The boy is set to reappear in court on Aug. 7, 2023.

He can be jailed up to 20 years and fined or caned if convicted of sexual penetration of a minor.

If found guilty of abetting the concealment of birth by secret disposal of a dead body, he can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

Top image by Matthias Ang

