S'pore aircon contractor fully compensates elderly couple S$1,200 that its technician stole

An elderly couple lost S$1,200 from a bundle of notes stored in a drawer, after a routine air-conditioner servicing session in May 2023.

After police investigations revealed that the culprit was one of the technicians assigned to provide the servicing, his employer, a Singapore-based air-conditioning contractor, has compensated the full amount lost to the victims.

"My parents slept really well yesterday": Customer

The couple's 41-year-old son, Ken (not his real name) told Mothership that he was very grateful for how the matter was resolved.

Previously, his 73-year-old mother would ask him on a daily basis whether the stolen money had been recovered.

After the lost amount was compensated, though, Ken said his parents managed to enjoy a good night's sleep for the first time in a long while.

Ken also shared that the contractor has refunded the balance for his parents' two remaining maintenance sessions.

"We have taken responsibility since it's our worker": Contractor

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson from the company said it has taken responsibility for the theft committed by their employee, though the full amount that the technician stole has yet to be confirmed.

"After it was confirmed that our technician was involved in the theft, we reached out to the customer to compensate him for the lost money, and it is well received by him. So we consider the issue settled on our side," the spokesperson added.

The technician has been fired.

Background

The incident took place on May 26, at Beacon Heights Condominium.

Ken's parents had dismantled a cash bouquet worth S$3,000 earlier that day, and stored it in a drawer.

Two technicians entered the room in the afternoon to service the air-conditioner.

Ken's mother found S$1,200 missing from the stack of notes after the servicing session.

She spent the next few days trying to locate the lost money and only told her son and husband about it about a week later.

Ken highlighted the incident in a video on TikTok, which has since been taken down.

Police reports were lodged by both the customer and the company.

In the course of police investigations, one of the technicians owned up to taking a sum of money during the session.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from airconscammer on TikTok & Mothership.