S’porean air steward & aspiring aircraft engineer share how going to poly helped their careers take flight

Fresh out of National Service in 2019, Mohamed Danial Farhan bin Adam was trying to find his footing as a cabin crew member with Scoot Airlines.

Danial enjoyed interacting with new people on each flight, in an environment where no two days were the same, and travelling to beautiful and interesting locations around the world.

His favourite part of the job? To perform the pre-flight safety demonstrations, a small role that he took great pleasure in.

Then the pandemic hit, and Danial found his wings clipped.

Grounded by the pandemic

As the pandemic hits more places around the world, Danial was rostered on fewer and fewer flights.

Eventually, by April 2020, he had no rostered flights.

Danial was seconded to the social service sector, handling financial assistance applications.

Although he was thankful to be employed, Danial told Mothership that it was a time of uncertainty and worry.

Though Danial initially hoped to return to flying, the prospects of that happening grew dimmer as the outbreak worsened.

Eventually, he decided to take the time to go back to school.

It was not an easy decision but it proved to be worthwhile.

Back to school

Danial said that the thought of returning to school was intimidating at first.

"To be honest, it was scary to return to school at the age of 24, knowing that I would be a few years older than most of my classmates," he admitted.

Danial also did not have the smoothest journey in education.

After his O-Levels, he pursued acting at LASALLE College of the Arts, but dropped out in his second year.

The pandemic showed him how quickly one's livelihood and income could change overnight, and so he made the tough decision to leave his dream aviation job.

Instead, with the support of family and friends, he pursued a Diploma in Hospitality and Tourism Management at Temasek Polytechnic (TP), after reading up on their industry partners and successful alumni.

To him, it seemed like a career that would spark joy.

He applied through TP's Early Admissions Exercise as a working adult, and leveraged on his work experience to ace the online interview.

Hands-on experience

As part of his TP journey, Danial had hands-on experience working in the Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore during the Singapore Grand Prix in October 2022.

Working in the hotel as part of its guest services department, Danial was able to get up close and personal with famed Formula One drivers at the event.

"Seeing the numerous Formula One drivers and their team members in person added to the special experience!" he added gleefully.

Once borders reopened, Danial was also able to get back on a plane --- for an overseas study trip to Perth in September 2022.

They were the first TP cohort to travel overseas since the pandemic.

During the study trip, Danial learnt about how Australian companies in tourism-related sectors picked themselves up during the pandemic.

A director of sales at a hotel they visited shared that they ended up making record earnings after pivoting their marketing strategies to target locals, when having a staycation was popular.

"It was a trip that re-ignited my passion for travelling," Danial shared.

Though the insights into the hospitality sector were enriching, he longed to return to his previous life as an airline staff.

A brand ambassador

After being nominated as a Brand Ambassador for the Hospitality and Tourism Management Diploma, Danial was sent for numerous speaking engagements.

This allowed him to apply his previous experience as an airline staff, which made him less apprehensive about public speaking.

Danial also seized opportunities to speak at Open Houses, learning journeys and secondary school talks.

One of his highlights was speaking as a panellist at the Singapore Tourism Talent Dialogue 2023.

Danial also fondly remembers working with the team to manage the course's social media accounts, on Instagram and TikTok.

Here is a sample of an Instagram post they made to wish their Muslim coursemates a joyous Hari Raya Aidilfitri:

As a third-year student at TP, he described the culture as "vibrant, fun and a place full of [endless] opportunities."

One thing he felt the school took pride in was helping students feel a sense of belonging.

Students could participate in a diverse range of CCAs, and get involved in school and industry events, as well as work opportunities.

Danial also commended his lecturers, who he found to be "dedicated and passionate in what they do."

Secured a flight steward position with SIA

Recently, Danial secured a flight steward position with Singapore Airlines, and he will be continuing his career as a cabin crew after his upcoming six-month internship with them.

This is a unique opportunity offered under the SIA-Polytechnic Advanced Recruitment Scheme for final-year students in Hospitality & Tourism Management and Aviation Management, he explained.

To Danial, it was a dream four years in the making that had finally come true.

"I'm excited to not only make it to the finish line of my diploma but to also resume being a cabin crew - a job I thoroughly enjoyed and until recently, thought was a thing of the past," he shared.

Girl who loves planes, and wants to fix them

Another TP student chasing her dream job is 20-year-old Vanessa Oh Ying En, who pursued a Diploma in Aerospace Engineering.

While she followed a more conventional education route, Oh has set her sights on a fairly unorthodox career for girls: becoming an aircraft maintenance engineer.

Her love for planes, Oh said, started when her dad brought her to the 2014 Singapore Airshow.

She vividly recalls sitting inside the cockpit of the F15 fighter jet, and being enthralled by the stunning feats displayed by the Black Knights, the official aerobatics team of the Republic Singapore Air Force.

The rest, as you could say, was history.

Oh continued to pursue her passion through the Singapore Youth Flying Club, with the support of her parents, which allowed her to construct and fly modelled aircraft on a weekly basis.

In the midst of preparing for her O-Levels, Oh made a calculated decision to join TP.

Not only does the course in TP offer practical training which meets the licensing requirements for aircraft maintenance personnel in Singapore, but TP is also the only polytechnic in Singapore that is certified by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore as an Approved Maintenance Training Organisation.

This means TP students like Oh can get direct credits that will shorten their subsequent professional Aircraft Maintenance Licence apprenticeship by up to 10 months.

After securing a placement in her desired course through TP’s Early Admissions Exercise, Oh also added that she could handle O-Levels without feeling as stressed as she otherwise would.

Extensive hands-on training

During her course, Oh was exposed to various aspects of hands-on training, which helped her develop technical competence and awareness of what the role required.

One of her fondest memories during her training was working with “the nicest and most engaging” instructors from B1 Lufthansa, one of TP’s industry partners, for a 10-day workshop.

Oh shared about how her instructors guided them individually during the training with great patience, till the students could use even intimidating tools like the rivet gun, with confidence.

“They also made sure we did not dwell on our mistakes and sometimes even joked around with us,” Oh added appreciatively.

Oh also felt fortunate to be able to work in a hangar, removing and reinstalling aircraft cabins, during her internship with Flying Colours Corp, an aviation services company.

“It’s not common to [have so many hands-on opportunities] as an intern in the aviation industry as we are handling very expensive parts and [the] job requires a lot of prior training,” she explained, expressing appreciation towards the opportunities that TP offers with their impressive partnerships.

Oh was initially worried about being looked down upon as a budding female maintenance engineer in a male-dominated industry.

However, she found that this was not the case during her internship, as the staff assigned her tasks that helped to leverage on her strengths.

At times, Oh’s small build enabled her to reach deep enough into the aircraft to perform the required maintenance, a task other engineers would struggle with.

This felt “empowering”, Oh said.

She also excelled at other less labour-intensive aspects of a maintenance engineer’s job.

These include planning and design thinking, which help an engineer to understand the aircraft’s systems before getting down to the nitty-gritty repair work.

These trainings were among Oh’s most cherished experiences in TP, as they provided her “real-world insights and practical skills”.

Following your passion

Oh’s journey is not over yet.

After graduating from TP in May 2023, she is waiting to be enrolled into Nanyang Technical University, where she is pursuing a Degree in Mechanical Engineering with a Minor in Business.

Concurrently, Oh is applying for an Aircraft Maintenance Licence, and her future in the aviation industry certainly looks bright.

Oh shared this advice for students considering whether to follow their passion:

“Just go for it! Don’t shy away from it. Try it before you decide if you’re truly passionate about it, [and] never turn down an opportunity…For all you know, it may never present itself to you again,” she affirmed.

“Always dream big and don't be afraid of failing,” she concluded.

Temasek Polytechnic's Early Admissions Exercise

Under the Polytechnic Early Admissions Exercise (EAE), prospective students will be assessed based on their aptitude and interests for a particular course without focusing on academic grades.

Successful applicants will receive conditional offers for admission to polytechnics prior to receiving their final grades.

Temasek Polytechnic's EAE starts in June, and here are the respective dates:

Working adults: Jun. 5 to Jul. 2

ITE students: Jun. 8 to Jun. 14

O Level students: Jun. 22 to Jun. 28

Prospective students from different education and career pathways, including international students and final-year ITE students, are welcome to apply.

Interested students can find more information on the courses offered here.

They can also learn more about the EAE application process on the TP website.

This sponsored article by Temasek Polytechnic encouraged the writer to enjoy his journey through life, and to continue to follow his passion.

Top image courtesy of Danial Farhan and Vanessa Oh.