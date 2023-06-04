At least 4 S'poreans among 2,724 suspected human trafficking victims rescued in the Philippines

At least four Singaporeans were rescued among about 2,724 alleged human trafficking victims during a compound raid in Las Pinas city south of Manila, the Philippines.

On Jun. 27, The Straits Times reported that the police in the Philippines had rescued more than 1,000 people that were allegedly trafficked into Manila to work for an online casino.

During the police raid of the compound on Jun. 26 night, the police also found Chinese, Malaysian, Indonesian and Vietnamese nationals in the buildings.

Four out of 2,724

Out of the 2,724 people rescued, 1,534 were Filipino nationals, and the remaining were 1,190 foreigners, ST reported.

Most of the foreigners were Chinese nationals, Vietnamese, Indonesians and Malaysians.

In response to Mothership, a Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesperson confirmed that four Singaporeans were among those rescued.

While the police in the Philippines shared that five Singaporeans were rescued, ST elaborated that one Singaporean was found in one building, and the other four were in another.

"The Singapore Embassy in Manila is in contact with the relevant Philippine authorities and has reached out to the affected Singaporeans to render consular assistance," MFA said to Mothership.

"The Singapore government would like to express its appreciation to the Philippine authorities for their efforts in the rescue operation."

Las Pinas city is about an hour’s drive from Manila.

Recruited via Facebook

The police said the alleged trafficking victims accepted jobs posted on Facebook to work as "assistants in online gaming" in the Philippines.

ST shared that the Philippines police suspect the business could be a front to conduct illegal activities like love and cryptocurrency scams.

Michelle Sabino, the spokesperson for the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group, shared that the authorities were still trying to determine the victims and those involved in the human trafficking scheme.

While it remains unclear how the foreigners will be repatriated, they are still in the Philippines as the authorities decide who will face charges, said ST.

Sabino pointed out that some victims knew they would be assisting in an online gambling operation.

"They were recruited via Facebook, and they knew they were going to work in the Philippines," said Sabino.

"Their accommodation and food are free. They have to work 12 hours a day, from noon to midnight, the only requirement being that they should be able to speak English."

In terms of pay, the Chinese nationals were believed to be getting 40,000 pesos (S$978.96), and the others were given 24,000 pesos (S$587.37), Sabino said.

Top photos via CNN Philippines