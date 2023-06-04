Back

S$99++ 4-course wagyu set for 2 at Telok Ayer steakhouse till July 31, 2023

Ascending to beef heaven.

Belle Tay | June 07, 2023, 10:48 AM

Events

Boeuf, a steakhouse in Telok Ayer, has launched an exclusive S$99++ four-course wagyu set.

The set made for meat lovers is available all day during the weekdays from now till July 31, 2023.

Here's what we got from the set:

1. Burratina Di Puglia

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

This starter consists of burrata cheese, roasted cherry tomatoes, chutney crostini, and toasted pine nuts drizzled with truffle balsamic reduction.

The burrata was a good starter for the beefy meal. Fresh and creamy, with a light cheesy taste.

Bonus: The sweet tomatoes and the truffle balsamic dressing really help to refresh the tastebuds in between bites of steak.

2. Wagyu Beef Bourguignon

Photo by Belle Tay.

This was comfort in a bowl with generous portions of wagyu beef cheek, carrots, Swiss brown mushrooms, potato puree and slices of baguette toast.

The dish had a slight tannic taste from the red wine which can make or break the dish, depending on your preference.

It is a hearty dish meant to be shared between two persons and we were already almost full up at this point.

3. Australian Stockyard F1 Wagyu Picanha

Photo by Belle Tay.

The stars of the meal were definitely the steaks. The picanha was meaty and generously salted.

We would have preferred it if the steak was more fatty, but it is still a good piece of steak.

If you have a little bit (or a lot) of spare change, you can upgrade the steak to more premium cuts like these:

Japanese Iwate F1 Wagyu Sirloin ( +S$39)

Photo by Belle Tay.

This steak was so juicy and soft, there was no paiseh piece in sight. It had the perfect ratio of meat to fat.

Japanese Miyazaki A5 Wagyu Sirloin (+S$69)

Photo by Belle Tay.

This cut just melts in your mouth.

It can get pretty jelak after a while, but the celeriac puree (the thing that looks like mashed potato), which is sweet and herbaceous, helps to balance the fattiness of the steak. 

4. Boeuf's classic French Dessert Platter

Photo by Belle Tay.

The dessert platter includes crème brûlée, brownies and macarons.

Overall, the desserts were generally good, but the crème brûlée was the perfect way to cap the meal.

The crème brûlée was fun to hit and had a nice texture, with a hard sugar crust on top and creamy custard inside. It's light and not overly sweet.

The brownies had a generous amount of nuts in them and tasted like dark chocolate fudge.

The macarons came in different flavours and had a rich amount of filling.

Having four courses to share may not sound like a lot but we were so full from the meal, we could skip dinner.

Boeuf

Address: 159 Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 068614

Opening hours: 12pm - 10:30pm, daily

Top image from Belle Tay and Fasiha Nazren.

Geylang Bahru eatery sells Japanese Nasi Lemak with butter prawns, beef rendang & pork belly

Nasi lemak but make it Japanese.

June 07, 2023, 10:05 AM

East Coast cyclist jumps on car bonnet: Cyclist, 31, & driver, 49, both charged for rash acts endangering others

Both women said they intend to engage lawyers.

June 07, 2023, 12:02 AM

Ex-Mediacorp actress Ya Hui says she can work at cafe if she has to

She shared her reflection about quitting Mediacorp and becoming more like a freelancer now.

June 06, 2023, 11:40 PM

YouTuber eats at 100 stalls & spends S$5,000 to find best steamed chicken rice in S'pore

Mad respect. Gonna get chicken rice now.

June 06, 2023, 10:32 PM

Mark Lee reprising drag queen role in sequel to movie 'Number 1'

The role earned him a Best Actor nomination at the Golden Horse Awards in 2020.

June 06, 2023, 09:16 PM

Jokowi to visit S'pore on Jun. 7, will meet PM Lee & speak at sustainability event

He will be hosted to lunch by PM Lee and his wife, Ho Ching.

June 06, 2023, 08:08 PM

Mother-son pair, aged 57 & 22, arrested after throwing 7 flower pots & 4 knives down Sembawang HDB block

The 30-year-old female police officer sustained minor injuries.

June 06, 2023, 07:07 PM

Water seeps into 1st floor of Woodleigh Mall during Sunday heavy rain, 20 cleaners & store staff clean up water

Wet.

June 06, 2023, 06:47 PM

S'pore will probably see greater reliance on natural gas while alternative fuels are sought: Grace Fu

Alternatives are as yet commercially unviable, although R&D efforts are ongoing.

June 06, 2023, 05:51 PM

Plagued by acne problems since sec school, here’s how this S’porean overcame struggles & regained confidence

Do you know anyone who is battling acne?

June 06, 2023, 05:32 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.