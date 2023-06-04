S$99++ 4-course wagyu set for 2 at Telok Ayer steakhouse till July 31, 2023

Boeuf, a steakhouse in Telok Ayer, has launched an exclusive S$99++ four-course wagyu set.

The set made for meat lovers is available all day during the weekdays from now till July 31, 2023.

Here's what we got from the set:

1. Burratina Di Puglia

This starter consists of burrata cheese, roasted cherry tomatoes, chutney crostini, and toasted pine nuts drizzled with truffle balsamic reduction.

The burrata was a good starter for the beefy meal. Fresh and creamy, with a light cheesy taste.

Bonus: The sweet tomatoes and the truffle balsamic dressing really help to refresh the tastebuds in between bites of steak.

2. Wagyu Beef Bourguignon

This was comfort in a bowl with generous portions of wagyu beef cheek, carrots, Swiss brown mushrooms, potato puree and slices of baguette toast.

The dish had a slight tannic taste from the red wine which can make or break the dish, depending on your preference.

It is a hearty dish meant to be shared between two persons and we were already almost full up at this point.

3. Australian Stockyard F1 Wagyu Picanha

The stars of the meal were definitely the steaks. The picanha was meaty and generously salted.

We would have preferred it if the steak was more fatty, but it is still a good piece of steak.

If you have a little bit (or a lot) of spare change, you can upgrade the steak to more premium cuts like these:

Japanese Iwate F1 Wagyu Sirloin ( +S$39)

This steak was so juicy and soft, there was no paiseh piece in sight. It had the perfect ratio of meat to fat.

Japanese Miyazaki A5 Wagyu Sirloin (+S$69)

This cut just melts in your mouth.

It can get pretty jelak after a while, but the celeriac puree (the thing that looks like mashed potato), which is sweet and herbaceous, helps to balance the fattiness of the steak.

4. Boeuf's classic French Dessert Platter

The dessert platter includes crème brûlée, brownies and macarons.

Overall, the desserts were generally good, but the crème brûlée was the perfect way to cap the meal.

The crème brûlée was fun to hit and had a nice texture, with a hard sugar crust on top and creamy custard inside. It's light and not overly sweet.

The brownies had a generous amount of nuts in them and tasted like dark chocolate fudge.

The macarons came in different flavours and had a rich amount of filling.

Having four courses to share may not sound like a lot but we were so full from the meal, we could skip dinner.

Boeuf

Address: 159 Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 068614

Opening hours: 12pm - 10:30pm, daily

Top image from Belle Tay and Fasiha Nazren.