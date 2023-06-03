3 fully sponsored tours to Japan on offer, anyone in S'pore can apply

The Japan National Tourism Organisation's (JNTO) Singapore Office is giving away three fully sponsored and monitored tours to Hokkaido, Hiroshima and San'in.

These tours are sponsored by Japan by Japan (JbyJ), the JNTO Singapore Office's official community website.

Participants and representatives from JbyJ will design these three tours.

The trip's theme is celebrating a loved one's birthday in Japan, and participants can create an itinerary based on the theme.

All expenses for the trip, including air tickets, accommodation, transport, and food and beverages that are part of the itinerary, will be sponsored by JbyJ.

Trips to Hokkaido, Hiroshima and San'in

The first tour is to Hokkaido from Sep. 3 to 8, 2023. The tour is meant for a family of up to four, with a maximum of two children aged 11 and above. The family will get to explore eastern Hokkaido.

Hokkaido Airports Co. Ltd, Hiroshima Tourism Association and San'in Tourism Organisation are also sponsoring and supporting the tour.

The second tour to Hiroshima and San'in will be in November 2023, where a couple can explore Hiroshima and San'in. Iwami-Ginzan, Onomichi and Fukuyama and other locations featured on the tour.

The tours will be accompanied by JbyJ staff and a photographer or videographer.

Who can go and how to sign up?

Anyone can apply to be considered, but this experience is only open to those living in Singapore, and one of the group members must be a Singapore citizen.

Participants of the tour must also agree to have their pictures and videos taken, which will be used for social media, advertisements and other materials to help promote Japan.

The application period is from Jun. 2 to 18, 2023, and applicants need to register as JbyJ members.

Applicants must also create their own 3-minute video to submit to JbyJ, explaining why the sponsored trip should be theirs.

Short-listed candidates will be contacted for an online or in-person interview before the final selection.

Top photos via Hiroshima Tourism Association and JbyJ/Facebook