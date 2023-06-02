Canoe capsizes at Crocodile River, 2 S'poreans die during South Africa river expedition

Two Singaporeans, one male and one female, died in South Africa after their canoe capsized in the Crocodile River.

South Africa media reported that the two drowned were part of a group of 20 in 13 boats.

According to a press release by National Sea Rescue Institute, 20 Singapore tourists and six local river guides were part of a river canoe expedition in the Crocodile River, near the Lion and Safari Park.

NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam, Strategic Rescue Unit (SRU), and the South African Police Services responded to an incident at Crocodile River at 2:42pm (South Africa time) following reports of an accident involving canoes on the river with multiple casualties.

Four canoes capsized

Eight tourists had capsized on four canoes, said NSRI.

The river guides assisted and started cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) efforts on one male and one female tourist.

When the paramedics arrived on the scene, they conducted CPR efforts on the two.

However, despite the extensive CPR efforts of the two tourists, both were declared dead by the paramedics.

When NSRI arrived on the scene, six tourists and two river guides required assistance in the water. The two river guides were unconscious. Medical treatment was provided by the paramedics.

The river guides' conditions were stabilised, and they were transported to the hospital, where they are recovering. The remaining tourists rescued from the water were treated for their injuries.

The deceased were brought into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.

The remaining 12 Singapore tourists were unharmed.

"All casualties were accounted for. NSRI commend the Lion Park and Safaris for their assistance," NSRI stated.

The tour operator is also helping the surviving tourists and the families of the deceased cooperate with the authorities.

"Condolences are conveyed to the families and friends of the deceased. Our thoughts are will all involved in this difficult time," NSRI added.

The police have opened an inquest docket.

"Tragic accident"

Speaking to South African media Kormorant, Arthur Crewe of SRU said they rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at around 2:40 pm (South African time) about a drowning in progress in the Crocodile River.

"It seems one of the kayaks ran into trouble, got caught in the weir and capsized. Another three boats experienced trouble, collided and also capsized," said Crewe.

Kormorant reported that the group took off from a camp near the Lion and Safari Park.

"This was just a tragic accident. The necessary security briefings were done before the group set out on the river. Our praise is extended to the tour guides who did everything possible to save the people in distress," Crewe stated.

Responding to Mothership’s queries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is rendering consular assistance to the affected families through the Singapore High Commission in Pretoria.

“We extend our condolences to the bereaved families,” MFA said.

Photos via Kormorant