192 bottles of undeclared alcohol seized from cargo container at Pasir Panjang Terminal

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) uncovered 192 bottles of undeclared alcohol beverages from a cargo container at Pasir Panjang scanning station.

According to a Facebook post by the ICA, the bottles were hidden among personal items.

They were detected as anomalies in scanned images of the inbound cargo container on May 10.

A few cases of undeclared alcohol and suspected counterfeit watches

The incident was one of three cases pertaining to undeclared alcoholic beverages and suspected counterfeit watches detected in inbound cargo containers, ICA highlighted.

In another case on May 1, 18 bottles of alcohol and 132 watches were seized from a cargo container at Tuas Port.

The items were hidden amongst other assorted cargo and were detected during checks.

ICA also highlighted a third incident on May 16, in which its officers uncovered 990 sets of undeclared smart watches at Tanjong Pagar Scanning Station, hidden amongst other assorted cargo during checks.

These items had also been detected as anomalies in the scanned images of the cargo container.

All three cases were subsequently referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Under the Customs Act, any person who fraudulently evades or attempts to evade any customs duty or excise duty fraudulently can be fined up to 20 times the amount of duty and GST evaded or jailed for up to two years.

