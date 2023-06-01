Back

Molten Diners closing on Jun. 29, 1-for-1 wagyu beef steak promotion now

June 05, 2023

Molten Diners at Upper Thomson Road will close its doors on Jun. 29, 2023.

The restaurant announced its last day of operations on its social media on May 31, 2023.

Molten Dinners wrote in its post that "all good things come to an end".

As part of its closing promotions, the halal-certified restaurant will offer 1-for-1 wagyu Beef Steak while stocks last for the month of June before it closes.

According to its website, with the purchase of one wagyu steak, the next item is free.

Patrons can choose another wagyu steak or any dish from the menu.

Photo via Molten Diners

"Thank you all for your unwavering support over the years," the eatery wrote.

Molten Diners won the Best Steak award in the 2020 Singapore Halal Awards.

