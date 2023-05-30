Daughter of Taiwanese actors who used to study in Shanghai apparently now enrolled in S'pore international school

Taiwanese actors Zhang Ting and Lin Ruiyang's 14-year-old daughter, Angela Lin, has apparently enrolled in the Canadian International School (CIS) in Singapore.

The teen uploaded a video of herself dancing with a schoolmate on her Douyin page. The duo were wearing the CIS polo shirt for those in secondary school.

Lin's Douyin page also shows her location as Singapore.

Since last year, Chinese social media platforms display users' respective locations based on their IP addresses.

According to CIS's website, students in grade seven to 10 pay S$44,520 in school fees annually.

Last February, Lin is believed to have been enrolled in the Wellington College International Shanghai.

At press time, neither of her parents has spoken about Lin's move to Singapore, nor commented about whether they are now based here as well.

Top photos from Angela Lin's Douyin