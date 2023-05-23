WhatsApp now gives you 15 minutes to edit messages

WhatsApp announced on May 22 that users can now edit sent messages. The catch? You have only 15 minutes.

IT’S HERE 📣 Message Editing is rolling out now. You now get up to 15 minutes after sending a message to edit it. So you don’t have to worry if you duck it up 🦆 pic.twitter.com/JCWNzmXwVr — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) May 22, 2023

This feature will be made available globally in the coming weeks.

The function can be accessed by long-pressing on a sent message. An 'Edit' option will appear in the menu for up to 15 minutes after.

Edited messages will display 'edited' alongside them.

Before this, WhatsApp only offered users the function to delete sent messages.

This function has long been made available on competing messaging apps such as Telegram — and there's no time limit.

Top photo via WhatsApp