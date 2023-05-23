Back

WhatsApp now gives you 15 minutes to edit messages

Finally.

Ruth Chai | May 23, 2023, 11:27 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

WhatsApp announced on May 22 that users can now edit sent messages. The catch? You have only 15 minutes.

This feature will be made available globally in the coming weeks.

The function can be accessed by long-pressing on a sent message. An 'Edit' option will appear in the menu for up to 15 minutes after.

Edited messages will display 'edited' alongside them.

Before this, WhatsApp only offered users the function to delete sent messages.

This function has long been made available on competing messaging apps such as Telegram — and there's no time limit.

Top photo via WhatsApp

M’sia home ministry officers seize rainbow ‘Pride Collection’ watches from Swatch stores

The Swatch Group is appealing for the watches' return.

May 23, 2023, 02:10 PM

S'porean man, 86, jailed for killing 60-year female partner, 79, with chopper over room squabble

She wanted to leave the bigger bedroom for their child who would return home that day.

May 23, 2023, 01:40 PM

Registration exercise for 2024 P1 admissions starts on Jul. 4

Last year's balloting data available now.

May 23, 2023, 01:38 PM

'S'pore is special': 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn

MAJULAH SINGAPURA.

May 23, 2023, 01:18 PM

Non-halal utensils seen stacked on halal tray return station at Joo Koon's FairPrice Hub

Halal utensils can be distinguished from their bright green colour.

May 22, 2023, 08:15 PM

Taiwan 'Hulk' smashes up 7-Eleven store, confronted by police

Wreaking havoc.

May 22, 2023, 06:08 PM

New exhibition with T2 flip board & SIA cabin suite showcases S'pore as travel destination

Celebrating our love for travel.

May 22, 2023, 05:50 PM

S’porean, 25, becomes top live streamer in Asia in 2 years: ‘Most people think it is very easy & simple’

She shared some advice for aspiring creators.

May 22, 2023, 05:47 PM

ERP rates to be reduced by S$1 at 7 locations during June 2023 holidays

The rate reduction will apply at certain time slots from May 29 to Jun. 25, 2023.

May 22, 2023, 05:47 PM

Terry Xu's application to cancel POFMA correction direction was rejected: MHA

MHA wrote: "Xu's attempts to rehash issues already considered by the court, and exploit a case involving an elderly and vulnerable woman, are contemptible."

May 22, 2023, 05:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.