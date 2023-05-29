Woman, 26, chased by staff after stealing frozen chicken, minced pork & alcohol from 2 Tampines supermarkets

The police arrested a 26-year-old woman who tried to run away from Tampines U Stars supermarket staff after she was caught not paying for bottles of alcohol.

They found other food items on her, which she had allegedly shoplifted from a Giant supermarket nearby.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the woman was alleged to commit the crimes on the morning of May 27 along Tampines Street 81.

Acting suspiciously in U Stars supermarket

A staff member of U Stars supermarket, surnamed Wu (transliteration), told Shin Min that he decided to observe the woman who he saw acting suspiciously the moment she entered the supermarket.

He saw her ask a cashier where the eggs were and went to take multiple food items and two bottles of Korean plum wine.

When she returned to the cashier to pay for several food items, Wu said he noticed she did not take out the two bottles of Korean plum wine in her tote bag for payment.

Wu added that he waited for the woman to leave the supermarket before checking with his colleague that she had paid for the wine.

Refused to stop when chased by supermarket staff

When they realised she had not, they proceeded to chase after her.

He claimed she kept running, despite them repeatedly shouting at her to stop.

Wu and the other supermarket staff managed to catch the woman, and one of them called the police.

He also alleged that the woman kept resisting and wanting to escape while waiting for the police to arrive.

He added that she was handcuffed and taken away by two police officers.

Stole frozen chicken & minced meat from Giant first

An employee from Giant supermarket surnamed Wang (transliteration), told Shin Min that police officers came to the supermarket to tell them they suspected the woman had stolen items from their supermarket too.

Wang said the items were alleged to be two packets of frozen chicken, two packets of minced pork and two cans of sausages worth about S$28 in total.

The police confirmed that they have arrested a 26-year-old woman and investigations are ongoing.

Supermarket staff claim its not her first time

Wang claimed that this was not the woman's first time stealing from the same Giant outlet and said she was caught shoplifting on CCTV before.

He claimed she stole a total of two packets of frozen fish and two canned food on two separate occasions.

Wu then said he remembered the woman as she once kicked up a fuss after breaking some glass two years ago.

She claimed that she was injured by broken glass and threatened to "sue the supermarket".

Wu said he only suspected the woman when he realised bottles of alcohol were missing during stocktaking.

The staff then noticed items missing whenever the woman appeared but never had the chance to catch her red-handed as she always chose timings when there were fewer staff members in the supermarket.

