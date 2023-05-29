Back

Woman, 26, chased by staff after stealing frozen chicken, minced pork & alcohol from 2 Tampines supermarkets

Employees of both supermarkets also claimed that items had gone missing when she visited their stores on previous occasions.

Matthias Ang | May 29, 2023, 10:27 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The police arrested a 26-year-old woman who tried to run away from Tampines U Stars supermarket staff after she was caught not paying for bottles of alcohol.

They found other food items on her, which she had allegedly shoplifted from a Giant supermarket nearby.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the woman was alleged to commit the crimes on the morning of May 27 along Tampines Street 81.

Acting suspiciously in U Stars supermarket

A staff member of U Stars supermarket, surnamed Wu (transliteration), told Shin Min that he decided to observe the woman who he saw acting suspiciously the moment she entered the supermarket.

He saw her ask a cashier where the eggs were and went to take multiple food items and two bottles of Korean plum wine.

When she returned to the cashier to pay for several food items, Wu said he noticed she did not take out the two bottles of Korean plum wine in her tote bag for payment.

Wu added that he waited for the woman to leave the supermarket before checking with his colleague that she had paid for the wine.

Refused to stop when chased by supermarket staff

When they realised she had not, they proceeded to chase after her.

He claimed she kept running, despite them repeatedly shouting at her to stop.

Wu and the other supermarket staff managed to catch the woman, and one of them called the police.

He also alleged that the woman kept resisting and wanting to escape while waiting for the police to arrive.

He added that she was handcuffed and taken away by two police officers.

Stole frozen chicken & minced meat from Giant first

An employee from Giant supermarket surnamed Wang (transliteration), told Shin Min that police officers came to the supermarket to tell them they suspected the woman had stolen items from their supermarket too.

Wang said the items were alleged to be two packets of frozen chicken, two packets of minced pork and two cans of sausages worth about S$28 in total.

The police confirmed that they have arrested a 26-year-old woman and investigations are ongoing.

Supermarket staff claim its not her first time

Wang claimed that this was not the woman's first time stealing from the same Giant outlet and said she was caught shoplifting on CCTV before.

He claimed she stole a total of two packets of frozen fish and two canned food on two separate occasions.

Wu then said he remembered the woman as she once kicked up a fuss after breaking some glass two years ago.

She claimed that she was injured by broken glass and threatened to "sue the supermarket".

Wu said he only suspected the woman when he realised bottles of alcohol were missing during stocktaking.

The staff then noticed items missing whenever the woman appeared but never had the chance to catch her red-handed as she always chose timings when there were fewer staff members in the supermarket.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News

Man, 47, apparently not given more chicken for cai png, slams Bedok hawker's head on wall twice

The stall owner was also punched.

May 30, 2023, 11:11 AM

Woman, 30, arrested at Raffles City mall, items recovered include milk powder, cosmetics & toys worth S$1,390

The woman is believed to be involved in other similar cases of shop theft island-wide.

May 30, 2023, 10:51 AM

Video of sun patches goes viral on TikTok. What are they & do they actually work?

Most importantly, will they leave tan marks?

May 30, 2023, 10:50 AM

M'sia detains China-registered ship carrying scrap metal & relics possibly linked to British WW2 warships

Malaysian authorities are working to identify the origins of the items.

May 30, 2023, 09:49 AM

East Coast Parkway hits 30.7°C at 12:23am

Too hot.

May 30, 2023, 03:08 AM

Woman eating at Clementi Mall Korean food eatery finds cockroach in her army stew

Not nice.

May 30, 2023, 02:20 AM

Mediacorp actress Denise Camillia Tan mishears 'Who's on the line?' as 'nai nai' while hosting 'The Sheng Siong Show'

Very sporting.

May 30, 2023, 01:36 AM

S'pore man, 67, claims masseuse made him give gifts, makes police report & asks for S$1,500 back

The masseuse said she was trying to maintain an amicable relationship with a customer and broke off contact when he said he wanted to marry her.

May 30, 2023, 12:03 AM

Heng Swee Keat pays tribute to President Halimah, thanks her for 'decisive support' during Covid-19 pandemic

He thanked her for her dedicated and unwavering support to Singapore and Singaporeans.

May 29, 2023, 07:27 PM

Rare albino panda cub spotted in Sichuan, China alive & well 4 years after 1st sighting

It was also seen interacting with other regular black-and-white pandas.

May 29, 2023, 07:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.