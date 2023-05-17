S'porean woman, 41, jailed for stabbing son, 11, in the thigh after he entered her room without permission

A 41-year-old Singaporean woman was on Wednesday (May 17) sentenced to two months' jail for stabbing her 11-year-old son's thigh.

The woman, who cannot be named due to gag orders to protect the boy's identity, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Court documents seen by Mothership stated that the incident happened on the morning of Nov. 6, 2021.

What happened

That morning, the boy took his mother's spare phone and entered her room without her permission.

Despite telling him not to enter her room without her permission, the boy ignored his mother and continued playing with her spare phone.

Angered by this, the woman went to the kitchen to take a fruit knife, which had a 9cm long blade.

She then headed straight to her room to look for her son, who was lying on the bed. He had also covered himself with a blanket from head to toe, exposing part of his head.

The woman entered the room while holding the knife in her hand at shoulder level, with the blade pointing downwards.

As she pulled the blanket away from her son's body with one hand, she used her other hand to stab him.

The knife pierced through the blanket and cut the boy on his right thigh.

He exclaimed in pain and was bleeding profusely. There was also blood on the blanket.

The boy suffered a 2cm open wound

In a state of fear, the boy fled to his room, locked the door, and called the police.

He was later conveyed to the children's emergency department at KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

He was found to have sustained a 2cm open wound on his right thigh.

According to court documents, the boy was warded in the hospital from Nov. 6 to 25, 2021.

She suffers from major depressive disorder

The prosecution sought for two to three months' jail for the woman, stating that she is the victim's mother and in attacking her own child, had "betrayed the ultimate relationship of trust and authority, warranting a harsher punishment".

The prosecution also said the woman had been convicted for a similar charge in 1999.

However, the prosecution acknowledged the woman's mental health condition. She suffers from major depressive disorder (MDD) of mild severity.

But the prosecution added: "The accused's MDD did not impede her knowledge of the legal and moral wrongfulness of her actions."

The woman's bail has been set at S$15,000, and she will begin her jail sentence on Jun. 14, 2023.

Top image from Unsplash.