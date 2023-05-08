Uncle who joined mass spin class at S'pore Sports Hub stays unbothered by cycling at own pace

An elderly man has won hearts online after he was seen in a mass spin class at the Singapore Sports Hub in Kallang.

Only elderly in the class

In a TikTok video posted on May 6, the man could be seen leisurely cycling at his own pace in one corner.

He was the only elderly person in the class.

His sky blue shirt and long black pants stood out from the rest who were dressed in typical sportswear.

At one point, the uncle casually swayed his head to the beat of the music, a stark contrast to the high-intensity exercise that the other participants were engaged in.

Here is the full video:

People admire his attitude

The video has received over 550,000 views in less than two days.

Many TikTok users in the comments section applauded the uncle for remaining unbothered by the other younglings in the class.

They also admired his ability to not succumb to peer pressure by doing things at his own pace.

Top images via mirror2onthewall on TikTok.