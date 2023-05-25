Back

Music legend Tina Turner dies aged 83

Rest in peace, queen.

Syahindah Ishak | May 25, 2023, 10:01 AM

Events

Queen of Rock 'n' Roll Tina Turner has passed away.

She was 83 years old.

News of the American-born singer's death was posted on her official Instagram page on May 25 (SGT).

The post stated:

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

International media reported that Turner died in her home near Zurich, Switzerland after battling a long illness. She became a Swiss citizen in 2013.

Some of her greatest hits

Turner began her career in the 50s.

Her fame skyrocketed in the 80s when she made a comeback as a solo artist with her multi-platinum album "Private Dancer ".

In that decade, she won six Grammy awards and saw a number of songs in the Top 40, including "The Best," "Private Dancer", "Typical Male," and "Better Be Good to Me".

Turner had various other hits, such as "What's Love Got to Do with It", "I Don't Wanna Lose You", and "Goldeneye", which was used in the 1995 James Bond movie starring Pierce Brosnan.

Tributes

Many prominent figures paid tribute to the late singer, including Mick Jagger, Mariah Carey, as well as U.S. president Joe Biden.

Top image via Tina Turner/Instagram.

