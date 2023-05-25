Music legend Tina Turner dies aged 83

Queen of Rock 'n' Roll Tina Turner has passed away.

She was 83 years old.

News of the American-born singer's death was posted on her official Instagram page on May 25 (SGT).

The post stated:

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

International media reported that Turner died in her home near Zurich, Switzerland after battling a long illness. She became a Swiss citizen in 2013.

Some of her greatest hits

Turner began her career in the 50s.

Her fame skyrocketed in the 80s when she made a comeback as a solo artist with her multi-platinum album "Private Dancer ".

In that decade, she won six Grammy awards and saw a number of songs in the Top 40, including "The Best," "Private Dancer", "Typical Male," and "Better Be Good to Me".

Turner had various other hits, such as "What's Love Got to Do with It", "I Don't Wanna Lose You", and "Goldeneye", which was used in the 1995 James Bond movie starring Pierce Brosnan.

Tributes

Many prominent figures paid tribute to the late singer, including Mick Jagger, Mariah Carey, as well as U.S. president Joe Biden.

I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her. pic.twitter.com/TkG5VrdxXO — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 24, 2023

The words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more - an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer. To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to… pic.twitter.com/ur7djmFHnW — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) May 24, 2023

This is a sad day for music. The Queen of Rock’n’Roll has passed. Tina Turner, we honor you ! Your legacy will live forever. U showed us all what it means to have the grit and determination to never stop, no matter what life throws our way ! Thank u for all you’ve given us. Now… pic.twitter.com/GdXJ5T1lJz — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) May 24, 2023

Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never… pic.twitter.com/qXl2quZz1c — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 24, 2023

Top image via Tina Turner/Instagram.