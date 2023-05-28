Nearly 3,000 HDB flats to be launched in 2 Tengah BTO projects

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) will offer some 3,000 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats in Tengah in the May 2023 sales exercise starting on May 30.

One of the two projects, including the town's largest yet, is close to the relocated Anglo-Chinese School (ACS) (Primary).

Parc Meadow @ Tengah (top photo) located in Park District comprises about 1,980 units in blocks ranging from 12 to 13 storeys high.

It will combine with the Plantation Verge project's 970-odd units to make up more than half of 5,500 units on offer in the upcoming exercise.

HDB said on May 28 that the waiting time for Park Meadow @ Tengah will be just over three years.

This is the shortest waiting time among the flats to be launched.

It will have 15 residential blocks.

Both Tengah projects will offer a range of 2-room Flexi to 5-room flats.

5-room flats make up about one-third of the units.

New schools will also be built within the town, HDB said: "This includes ACS (Primary), which will be situated within 1km of Parc Meadow @ Tengah when it relocates to the town in 2030."

ACS (Primary) is currently at 50 Barker Road, some 12km away.

Plantation Verge, located within Plantation District, will span seven residential blocks each ranging from 14 to 18 storeys.

The waiting time is about 3.5 years.

HDB said: “Including these two projects, more than 21,000 flats across 20 BTO projects would have been offered in Tengah since the launch of the first BTO project – Plantation Grove in November 2018.”

This makes up 70 per cent of the approximately 30,000 HDB flats planned for Tengah town, HDB added.

More than 70 per cent of Tengah projects currently under construction have a waiting time of four years or less, HDB said, including about 6,200 flats with shortened waiting times of less than three years at launch.

HDB also said it is on track to offer up to 23,000 new flats in 2023.

It is prepared to launch 100,000 new flats in total from 2021 to 2025.

All photos via HDB