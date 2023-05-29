Temasek cuts compensation of team & senior management behind failed FTX investment

Temasek announced on May 29 that the investment team and senior management who were behind the decision to invest in failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX had their compensation cut.

In November 2022, Temasek wrote down its S$377 million investment in FTX after the latter went bankrupt.

Investment team and senior management took collective responsibility

Temasek's chairman, Lim Boon Heng, said in a statement that an independent team conducted an internal review.

The review found that there was no misconduct by the investment team in reaching their investment recommendation.

However, the investment team and senior management -- those who are ultimately responsible for investment decisions made -- took collective accountability.

Need to invest in new sectors and emerging technologies

In his statement, Lim also stressed the need to invest in new sectors and emerging technologies because it helps Temasek understand "how these areas may impact the business and financial models of our existing portfolio, and whether they would be drivers of future value in an ever-changing world".

"This is why we invest into early stage companies," he said.

Failed investment had negative impact on Temasek's reputation

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is currently facing trial in the U.S. for allegedly stealing billions from his company's customers and lying to investors and lenders.

Lim pointed out in his statement that there was fraudulent conduct intentionally hidden from investors, including Temasek, as alleged by prosecutors and admitted by key FTX executives.

The outcome of the failed investment has also had a negative impact on Temasek's reputation, he added.

